DiGiorno Pizza Vending Machines, Coming to an Airport or College Dorm Near You

It's not delivery, it's on-demand pizza made inside of a vending machine in just three minutes.

DiGiorno, a brand usually found in the freezer aisle at grocers, has been testing a new concept that would allow them to service customers in places like college dorms, home improvement stores and airports.

The machine produces plain cheese and pepperoni pizzas that run customers $9 each.

"This is about moving beyond the freezer, and fundamentally shifting the opportunity for us to serve consumers in places and occasions that we don’t have immediate access to today," Adam Graves, president of Nestlé USA’s pizza and snacking division, told Food Dive.

The pilot kiosk launched in April at a Colorado Walmart, and parent company Nestlé opened a second in July at its own development facilities in Ohio, Food Dive reported.

Inside is a commercial-grade oven and frozen, 10-inch, thin-crust pizzas, according to Food and Wine. The pizzas get cooked in the machine and are delivered to customers through a box-sized slot.

Graves told Food Dive that the initial response has been "encouraging" and that the company sees many different possible applications for the machines in the future.

According to Food Dive, Nestlé surveyed roughly 100 kiosk patrons. The brand says 95% think the served-hot DiGiorno variety is a good value, and 92% see themselves as return customers.

Graves said more rollouts will depend on how quickly the company can replenish machines, demand, technology servicing requirements and other factors.

"We're being very mindful about how and where we scale because of that and the quality and trust commitment we have with consumers," he said.

Representatives for Nestlé did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.