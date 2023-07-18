Did Reddit Solve the Mystery of an Unidentified Metal Object Found in Australia? Experts Weigh In - The Messenger
Did Reddit Solve the Mystery of an Unidentified Metal Object Found in Australia? Experts Weigh In

Experts say it's possible, if not likely, that the object is the remains of an Indian rocket engine — but there's a catch

Adam Kovac
A group of enterprising Redditors may have identified the mysterious object that appeared off the coast of western Australia on Friday July 15. 

The metallic dome, which appears to be about human height, was seen in the water near Green Head Beach, around 150 miles north of Perth. After some locals spotted it and pulled it ashore, the images of the mysterious hunk of metal went viral. 

Australian officials urged caution due to the possibility that the object contains hazardous materials and the Australian Space Agency said it was investigating whether the chunk of metal was actually space debris. 

Now, Redditor u/Fizrock may have solved the case. 

Australia beach space junk image
The Australian Space Agency released this image of the objectAustralian Space Agency via Twitter

“This is the third stage of India's PSLV rocket,” they wrote and, indeed, photos of the two side by side do appear to be a match. India recently launched a rocket to carry its latest Moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, to space.

But several rocketry experts declined to comment when reached by The Messenger and those that did were hesitant to confirm the Redditor's ID. Mike Gruntman, professor of Astronautics and Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at University of Southern California’s Viterbi School of Engineering, said that he could not confirm if the debris originated from a PSLV rocket. But Gruntman said upper stages of rockets coming down to Earth is a “common story” and referred The Messenger to a page from a recent textbook in which he wrote that states “Deorbiting satellites is increasingly common after the completion of missions in low Earth orbit.”

“The standard practices call for satellites to be left in an orbit where atmospheric drag would cause their reentry within 25 years," Gruntman wrote.

"In such cases, one does not control the exact location where fragments may reach the Earth. Some fragments survive the entry, including titanium and stainless-steel propellant tanks, which presents an obvious danger.”

According to the The Indian Space Research Organization, the PSLV is a four-stage rocket known as “the Workhorse of ISRO' through consistently delivering various satellites to Low Earth Orbits” since first being used in 1993. The rocket’s third stage is “a soli'd rocket motor that provides the upper stages high thrust after the atmospheric phase of the launch.”

A spokesperson for the Indian Space Research Organisation did not reply to The Messenger's request for comment. 

John Crassidis, a distinguished professor at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York's department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, told The Messenger that he believes “it’s most likely the Indian rocket,” but noted that the object did not have scorch marks indicative of the friction heat that results when an object enters the Earth’s atmosphere. 

And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to come to another of Crassidis’ conclusions.

“There’s barnacles on this thing, so it's been around for a while,” he said. 
In 1993, the inaugural launch of an PSLV rocket failed to get to space after a glitch occurred before the third stage could fire, which may explain this find.

