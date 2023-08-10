Did Long Island Serial Killer Have Help? Police Commissioner Not Ruling Out Other ‘Subjects That Were Involved’

In a new interview, the head of the Suffolk County Police Department would not rule out the possibility Long Island serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann had help.

Speaking to Newsday on Wednesday, Commissioner Rodney Harrison said he was glad his department was able to bring closure to the families of three of the Gilgo Beach victims before adding, "we still have more work to do to identify the subject or subjects that were involved with the other bodies that were discovered."

Of course, Harrison was pressed for more, and asked if Long Island residents should be worried about another possible killer on the loose, Harrison responded that he wished he "could give … an answer."

Added Harrison: "I can't tell you at this time. Is Rex Heuermann going to be held accountable for the other bodies on Ocean Parkway? Time will tell."

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, allegedly eluded authorities for more than a decade. He's also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth woman whose body was found near the others, according to prosecutors.

Harrison's words lend credence to a widely-held theory about the Gilgo Beach murders — that a small group of men carried out the brutal killings together.

The Messenger has learned from multiple sources that investigators have long believed the murders were carried out by a number of individuals, working in tandem.

Heuermann, who lived with his now-estranged wife and two children in Massapequa Park, has pleaded not guilty via his attorney to six counts of murder for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010.

According to previously released court documents, all three victims were believed to be sex workers and all three had communications with a burner phone that was tracked back to Heuermann.

Harrison also told Newsday he thinks it is possible there could be more victims out there who remain buried.

"I can't talk about if he was preparing to kill again," Harrison said, but "he's somebody that was still engaging in activity that was disturbing, be it his internet searches, be it engaging in other activities that he shouldn't be engaging in."

In addition, Harrison told the paper he's confident of Heuermann's guilt.