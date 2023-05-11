Dianne Feinstein Confused GOP Sen. Tim Scott for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock: Report

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein once mistakenly identified Republican Senator Tim Scott as Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, another Black senator from a different party, according to a book excerpt from "The Big Break: The Gamblers, Party Animals, and True Believers Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses its Mind" by Washington Post reporter Ben Terris published this week in Politico Magazine.

According to Terris, the mix-up occurred shortly after the Georgia January 2021 runoff election, in which Warnock flipped the historically red state blue. Terris was told by a former Senate staffer that Feinstein approached Scott and extended a handshake to congratulate him on his win and offer her collaboration in the Senate.

Scott was reportedly quick to recognize the mix-up and went along with the misunderstanding, thanking Feinstein and adding: "Your support means a lot."

Reports of the alleged incident comes in the wake of a San Francisco Chronicle piece last year indicating that colleagues were privately expressing concerns about Feinstein's cognitive health. Despite these concerns, Feinstein has refused calls to step down and insisted she will continue to serve in the Senate through the rest of her term. Feinstein has said she will not seek re-election in 2024, however.

After nearly a three-month hiatus due to health complications, Feinstein made a return to the Senate floor this week. Democrats have started working to confirm the Judicial nominees who were blocked due to her absence.