The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Dianne Feinstein Confused GOP Sen. Tim Scott for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock: Report

    Feinstein returned to the Senate floor this week after nearly three months away.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein once mistakenly identified Republican Senator Tim Scott as Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, another Black senator from a different party, according to a book excerpt from "The Big Break: The Gamblers, Party Animals, and True Believers Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses its Mind" by Washington Post reporter Ben Terris published this week in Politico Magazine.

    According to Terris, the mix-up occurred shortly after the Georgia January 2021 runoff election, in which Warnock flipped the historically red state blue. Terris was told by a former Senate staffer that Feinstein approached Scott and extended a handshake to congratulate him on his win and offer her collaboration in the Senate.

    Scott was reportedly quick to recognize the mix-up and went along with the misunderstanding, thanking Feinstein and adding: "Your support means a lot."

    Reports of the alleged incident comes in the wake of a San Francisco Chronicle piece last year indicating that colleagues were privately expressing concerns about Feinstein's cognitive health. Despite these concerns, Feinstein has refused calls to step down and insisted she will continue to serve in the Senate through the rest of her term. Feinstein has said she will not seek re-election in 2024, however.

    Read More

    After nearly a three-month hiatus due to health complications, Feinstein made a return to the Senate floor this week. Democrats have started working to confirm the Judicial nominees who were blocked due to her absence.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.