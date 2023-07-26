DHS Secretary Mayorkas Withstands Barrage from Republicans Looking to Impeach Him

House Republicans on Wednesday bombarded Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with a litany of complaints over Biden immigration policies as Democrats deflected GOP threats of impeachment.

Republicans hit the agency chief on everything from illegal border crossings and the number of migrants streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border to terrorism and drug cartels.

Republicans rail Mayorkas on fentanyl and border crossings

“We have had something like 200 people a day dying from fentanyl deaths,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, one of the staunchest Mayorkas critics in Congress said.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Mayorkas he was doing the “bidding” of drug cartels with his border policies.

Roy and others also pressed Mayorkas on whether he has “operational control” of the southern border.

Mayorkas said that under the definition of “operational control,” which under U.S. law includes “the prevention of all unlawful entries into the United States,” no presidential administration has ever achieved that goal.

A Homeland Security spokesperson said that under Mayorkas, the department is “reducing illegal immigration to the lowest levels in over two years” and “seizing unprecedented amounts of fentanyl.”

June numbers showed that border encounters are at their lowest point in two years. Recently launched drug enforcement operations have stopped more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl in two months.

Democrats lauded Mayorkas for his fight against fentanyl, striking a drastically different tone than their Republican counterparts.

“We have a serious problem, and I thank you for taking it seriously,” Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., said.

Southern border and the terror watch list

One House Republican suggested the U.S. was under increased threat of a terrorist attack as a result of the Biden administration's border policies, citing a surge of in the number of suspected terrorists encountered at the southern border this year.

“It's clear to me that we are in growing danger of a coordinated terrorist attack because of your policies,” Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said to Mayorkas. “Have you given any thought to how you're going to explain yourself when that happens?”

Mayorkas fired back: “The safety and security of the American people is our highest priority.”

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., pressed Mayorkas on the status of more than 100 people who are on that list who have been encountered this year. The Homeland Security chief said he would provide the committee with an update on the individuals at a later date.

A DHS spokesperson said encounters of known and suspected terrorists attempting to cross the southern border “are uncommon. These encounters represent significantly less than 0.01% of total encounters per fiscal year in recent years.”

Dems come to the impeachment defense of Mayorkas

A number of House Republicans in the lead up to Mayorkas’s testimony have clamored for his impeachment, arguing the DHS chief has already made the case for his ouster.

But Democrats fought back against those attacks, playing defense for one of the Biden administration's most maligned officials by Republicans.

“I want to make clear this is an oversight hearing, not an impeachment hearing,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the panel, struck a similar note.

“[Republicans] will use today's hearing as a predicate for a completely baseless attempt to impeach Secretary Mayorkas,” Nadler said. “They will do so at the behest of the most extreme MAGA Republicans.”

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who is the number two ranking Republican in the House, suggested on Wednesday that Mayorkas is but one administration official who Republicans are considering impeaching.

Scalise said just because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., floated on Tuesday the idea of opening an impeachment inquiry into Biden does not mean others are off the table.

“It's not in lieu of anything,” Scalise said. “We've proven we can do many things at the same time.”

Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report