Developer Stops Construction at One of San Francisco’s Only Major Building Projects

One of San Francisco's largest development projects, a $1.2 billion, 540-foot mixed-use tower dubbed Hayes Point, is halting construction amid fluctuating markets and a search for a partner who can provide more capital for the anticipated complex," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Lendlease Executive General Manager Arden Hearing said in a statement, "the company would be 'pausing construction on Hayes Point until markets normalize and we're able to bring in early tenancy commitments, or a capital partner, or both.'"

"We will monitor the markets while exploring options for a potential re-start in 2024," Hearing said. In the meantime, permitting and other parts of the project will continue, so "Hayes Point is well positioned once construction resumes," he added.

The development at 30 Van Ness Ave. has been considered "a boon for the city's Civic Center and Mid-Market areas, which have seen major tenants such as Reddit and Uber leave in recent years," according to the Chronicle. The project is also "one of only a handful of major developments in the works in the city by the bay."

Lendlease's announcement was made during an earnings call after the company reported a drop in annual core profit, the outlet reported. Lendlease Global CEO Tony Lombardo noted that the company has already invested "$168 million into the project."

"It was a decision over the last couple of months to pause but with really making sure we de-risk it appropriately before we're prepared to put further capital into that," Lombardo said.

District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, whose district includes the Hayes Point property, told the Chronicle he's glad the company is still working on non-construction aspects of the project. He also acknowledged the difficult "lending environment" developers are facing.

"Given the prominence of its location, Hayes Point is an incredibly important project, not just to my district but to the entire city," Dorsey told the newspaper.

Hearing, Lendlease's general manager, had said last year the project was unique given "there are very few vertically integrated mixed-use projects around, and none that are a 50/50 mix."

According to the publication, the project boasts "333 condos; 290,000 feet of office space; and retail and art spaces located on the ground floor."

The construction pause comes as San Francisco "struggles to rebound from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also pushed workers out of offices and into the work-from-home era."

According to the Chronicle, the city's office vacancy "hit 31% in June, a record high."