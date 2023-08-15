Developer Stops Construction at One of San Francisco’s Only Major Building Projects - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Developer Stops Construction at One of San Francisco’s Only Major Building Projects

Lendlease has announced that it will be pausing construction on the $1.2 billion Hayes Point tower 'until markets normalize'

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An artist’s rendering of Hayes Point in San Francisco which recently suspended construction. Courtesy of Hayes Point

One of San Francisco's largest development projects, a $1.2 billion, 540-foot mixed-use tower dubbed Hayes Point, is halting construction amid fluctuating markets and a search for a partner who can provide more capital for the anticipated complex," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Lendlease Executive General Manager Arden Hearing said in a statement, "the company would be 'pausing construction on Hayes Point until markets normalize and we're able to bring in early tenancy commitments, or a capital partner, or both.'"

"We will monitor the markets while exploring options for a potential re-start in 2024," Hearing said. In the meantime, permitting and other parts of the project will continue, so "Hayes Point is well positioned once construction resumes," he added.

The development at 30 Van Ness Ave. has been considered "a boon for the city's Civic Center and Mid-Market areas, which have seen major tenants such as Reddit and Uber leave in recent years," according to the Chronicle. The project is also "one of only a handful of major developments in the works in the city by the bay."

Lendlease's announcement was made during an earnings call after the company reported a drop in annual core profit, the outlet reported. Lendlease Global CEO Tony Lombardo noted that the company has already invested "$168 million into the project."

"It was a decision over the last couple of months to pause but with really making sure we de-risk it appropriately before we're prepared to put further capital into that," Lombardo said.

District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, whose district includes the Hayes Point property, told the Chronicle he's glad the company is still working on non-construction aspects of the project. He also acknowledged the difficult "lending environment" developers are facing.

Read More

"Given the prominence of its location, Hayes Point is an incredibly important project, not just to my district but to the entire city," Dorsey told the newspaper.

Hearing, Lendlease's general manager, had said last year the project was unique given "there are very few vertically integrated mixed-use projects around, and none that are a 50/50 mix."

According to the publication, the project boasts "333 condos; 290,000 feet of office space; and retail and art spaces located on the ground floor."

The construction pause comes as San Francisco "struggles to rebound from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also pushed workers out of offices and into the work-from-home era."

According to the Chronicle, the city's office vacancy "hit 31% in June, a record high."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.