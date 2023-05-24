Devastating Typhoon Mawar Targets Guam, Expected to Be Worst Storm in Decades

Devastating winds and heavy rains from Typhoon Mawar were hitting the U.S. territory of Guam on Wednesday.

“This is about as bad as it gets,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said in a Facebook live report.

It is expected to be the worst storm to hit the tiny island in decades. Up to 25 inches of rain could fall and storm surge could reach 6 feet.

The typhoon was hitting as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140 mph and higher gusts.

Many communities had lost power by Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous typhoon winds Wednesday evening: “Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!”

Lightning was hitting across the island from the slow-moving storm.

The highest winds were expected to hit the northern portions of the island.

The U.S. military has a large presence on the island with about 6,800 service members stationed there. The military sent ships to sea ahead of the storm.

A Typhoon Watch remained in effect for Saipan and Tinian. Typhoon-force winds were possible, but looking less likely for those islands.

Mawar is forecast to intensify slowly over the next few days, possibly becoming a Super Typhoon over the Philippine Sea well west of the Marianas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.