Detroit Police Commissioner Says His Own Department is Rampant With Corruption, Asks for DOJ’s Help
The police commissioner alleged that a woman was wrongfully arrested because of the way the DPD uses facial recognition
Detroit's top cop is sounding the alarm on his own, alleging that Detroit's police department is a 'nexus of police corruption', and he is asking the DOJ to step in and do something.
Detriot Police Commissioner Ricardo Moore accused the Detroit Police Department (DPD) of rampant corruption, alleging the misuse of facial recognition technology and that the state’s Board of Police Commissioners (BOPC) doesn’t receive enough data from the DPD, according to local news station Fox 2 Detroit.
"The bottom line is, we need peace, we need public trust in the Detroit Police Department. The Board of Police Commissioners quite frankly, which I'm a member of, we can't give that public trust because we have our own investigations taking blocks," said Moore.
He continued: "So ultimately, what we need is a neutral body to come in, and I say the U.S. Attorney.” Moore was referring to Dawn Ison, who oversees the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Michigan.
- Former Detroit Police Commissioner Paid Prostitute $10 for Sexual Favors
- New York’s New Police Commissioner Was Found to Have ‘Abused’ His Authority
- A ‘Rollins Defense’ for Trump? Justice Department Again Declines to Prosecute One of Its Own
- Detroit Police Chief Apologizes to Pregnant Woman Facial Recognition Tech Wrongfully Identified as Carjacker
- Did Long Island Serial Killer Have Help? Police Commissioner Not Ruling Out Other ‘Subjects That Were Involved’
- Mass. Police Officer Arrested by Own Department for Alleged Possession of Child Porn
The police commissioner cited in his allegations a case of a woman who was wrongfully arrested for carjacking, even though she didn’t commit the crime, because she has been allegedly misidentified by facial recognition.
However, DPD Chief James White denied this allegation, according to the news station, saying the wrongful arrest was made due to a human error. He also said that the department will submit more information to the board about its facial recognition system.
"It is clear based on recent meetings that Commissioner Moore’s sentiments are not shared by other members of the Board,” the DPD said, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Meanwhile, BOPC Chair Quantez Pressley said it was crucial "that we be careful not to characterize an individual commissioner's position as the board’s commissioner."
In a statement cited by the news outlet, the DPD called Moore’s claims “irresponsible” and said that they have “no basis in fact.” The department also said that it has agreed with the board of commissioners to modify the city’s weekly facial recognition report to add additional data.
"Any assertion that DPD has violated the facial recognition policy is equally troubling because the allegation that DPD violated the Live Streaming or Recorded Videos section of the policy is simply not true,” the department explained in the statement.
The department continued: “Furthermore, individual commissioners do not speak for the Board of the Police Commissioners. Instead, the Board is a public body that may only speak as a ‘body’ after thorough open discussions and voted on as a resolution. The expectation that the body is entitled to its own attorney so that ‘legal agreements’ may be made is inconsistent with the Charter, which specifically speaks to the City and its departments being represented by the Corporation Counsel.”
