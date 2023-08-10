Detroit Police Chief Apologizes to Pregnant Woman Facial Recognition Tech Wrongfully Identified as Carjacker

Police officials in Detroit held a news conference Wednesday to address concerns regarding the use of facial recognition technology after a pregnant Black woman filed a lawsuit for being falsely arrested and accused of carjacking because of the tech.

Stemming from a Feb. 16 incident, the woman, identified as Porcha Woodruff, filed a lawsuit last week, after learning that facial recognition allegedly led officers to arrest her and put her behind bars for 11 hours.

Per the lawsuit, the technology matched and wrongfully identified her as the suspect, even though the real suspect was never described as visibly pregnant. Woodruff was eight months pregnant when cops surprised her.

According to CNN, Detroit Police Chief James White apologized for Woodruff's experience but blamed the fake arrest on "poor investigative work," not the use of facial recognition technology.

"There have been many reports that the individual arrested was because of misidentification of facial recognition," White said. "And that is factually incorrect. That is not the case."

Police officials attributed the blame to a detective who allegedly presented an image generated by facial recognition technology to the victim.

He added that no facial recognition policies had been violated and that "the technology yielded an investigative lead, which is exactly what it's supposed to do."

According to Michigan Radio, Woodruff is the third person in the state to be falsely arrested by Detroit Police Department due to facial recognition.

White noted that while the experience was a mistake, more work will and should be done before any more arrests, including policy changes. Detroit Police began using the AI software in 2019.

The new policies will be reviewed by the Detroit Police Board of Commissioners. White said an internal investigation has since been launched.