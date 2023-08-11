Detroit Cops Vote to Continue Using Facial Recognition Tech That Led to Wrongful Arrest of Pregnant Woman
In a 5-3 vote, the Board of Police Commissioners voted against suspending the facial recognition tool
Detroit officials voted to continue using face recognition technology despite a lawsuit filed last week claiming the AI tool led to a false arrest of a woman who was eight months pregnant.
For more than half an hour, Detroit Police Chief James White addressed the Board of Police Commissioners who voted 5-3 against suspending the use of facial recognition for a year, WXYZ reported.
The vote came after police officials held a news conference Wednesday to address concerns surrounding the use of facial recognition technology after Porcha Woodruff filed a lawsuit for being falsely arrested and accused of carjacking because of the technology.
On Feb. 16, six police officers showed up at her home and arrested her for an alleged robbery and carjacking. They put her behind bars for 11 hours.
Per the lawsuit, the technology matched and wrongfully identified her as the suspect, even though the real suspect was never described as visibly pregnant.
“I was having contractions in the holding cell. My back was sending me sharp pains. I was having spasms. I think I was probably having a panic attack,” Woodruff, a licensed aesthetician and nursing school student, told The New York Times. “I was hurting, sitting on those concrete benches.”
Woodruff is the sixth person to report being falsely accused of a crime as a result of facial recognition technology, the Times reported, but the first woman to report it.
But law enforcement denies there’s anything wrong with the technology.
“There have been many reports that the individual arrested was because of misidentification of facial recognition," White said at the press conference. "And that is factually incorrect. That is not the case."
Police officials attributed the blame to a detective who allegedly presented an image generated by facial recognition technology to the victim in a photo lineup.
White has since implemented new policies, which include that his officers will not be allowed “to use facial-recognition-derived images in a photographic lineup. Period,” NBC News reported.
A month after the incident, the Wayne County prosecutor dismissed the case against Woodruff.
