Detransitioner Calls Transitioning ‘Barbaric Pseudoscience’ in Testimony to Congress

A young woman who detransitioned at the age of 16 railed against the medical care she was given as "deceit and coercion" during testimony in front of Congress on Thursday.

Chloe Cole was one of the witnesses at a hearing looking at "the dangers and due process violations of ‘gender-affirming care’ for children," seen as a push to bring in a national ban on the practice.

The hearing featured heated remarks from both sides, including those who say trans people must be protected rather than marginalized.

The now 18-year-old Cole testified that she detransitioned at 16, following treatment to transition from female to male. She came out as transgender at age 12.

"My parents were immediately concerned," Cole told the committee. "They felt they needed to get outside help from medical professionals. This proved to be a mistake. It immediately set our entire family down a path of ideologically motivated deceit and coercion."

She said that doctors are only human and can make mistakes.

"My childhood was ruined, along with thousands of detransitioners that I know through our networks," Cole added. "This needs to stop, you alone can stop it.

"Enough children have been victimized by this barbaric pseudoscience. Please let me be your final warning."

Cole claimed that her parents were told she needed to be put on puberty-blockers immediately and that this was a choice between a dead daughter or a living son.

Cole campaigns against gender-affirming care, stating she did not actually want to become a boy but instead was uncomfortable with the early stages of puberty.

Cole had a double mastectomy at 15 and said the testosterone injections she took caused "permanent damage" to her body. Cole, who has since become a vocal critic of gender affirming care, says she was uncomfortable with the early stages of puberty but did not actually want to transition her gender.

Democrats fight back on restrictions

The hearing, streamed live on the House Judiciary GOP's YouTube account, used clips from a doctor who performs gender-affirming care, with the committee's chairman saying the doctor "boasts" about the treatment he performs.

Mike Johnson (R-LA) described the practices as "nightmarish and surreal" during his introduction.

"This is the mutilation of children and it should be prohibited by our law," Johnson added.

Others on the bench argued back, including Representative Steve Cohen (Dem) from Tennessee.

"Transgender people have been around for a long time," he said. "And they have rights, and they need to be respected… this is an easy for people to try to get points, pick on a minority group that is the most minority and least understood."

Meanwhile, witnesses from Texas talked of the danger they have felt by living in a state already introducing restrictions on trans people.

The Williams Institute at UCLA estimated in June 2022 that the number of adults identifying as transgender has remained pretty much level over time, but the number of young people coming out as trans has doubled in recent years.

Data shows around 300,000 teenagers identify as transgender, with fewer than 1% of people in states including Wyoming, North Carolina and Missouri saying they are trans.

This national hearing came as federal judges and politicians have blocked statewide bans on gender-affirming care, with the ACLU claiming it and other organizations are winning in the fight against restrictions.

Republicans leading the hearing argued that there have been little to no studies on these treatments, however leading medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, say there are huge benefits to GAC.

They say studies show that many young people see a reduction in depression and suicidal thoughts as a result.

"It is remarkable that our majority colleagues were not able to find any medical professionals to back their claims in today's hearing other than an edited video of someone who has refuted their conclusions," Rep. Mary Scanlon (D-PA) said.