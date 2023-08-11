Detectives Investigating Maryland Hiker’s Murder Track Down 5 Witnesses Who May Have Seen Her on Trail

Detectives have interviewed five witnesses who may have seen the dead Maryland hiker, Rachel Morin, on a popular trail before she was murdered.

On Friday, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced investigators made contact with a group of men and women seen walking with two dogs on the Ma and Pa Trail on Saturday evening, who may have spotted the 37-year-old mom of five in the moments leading up to her death.

“Detectives have been made aware of potential witnesses that may have observed Rachel Morin on the trail,” a Facebook post reads.

“These individuals were walking on the Ma and Pa trail from the Rt. 24 tunnel toward the split in the trail that leads to the Williams Street trailhead between 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm. These witnesses were described as either being 3 men, 2 women and 2 dogs OR 2 men, 3 women and 2 dogs.”

Rachel Morin, 37, was reported missing after she headed to a popular hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland at about 6 p.m. on Saturday. Rachel Morin/Facebook

Morin was reported missing by her boyfriend Saturday night after she failed to return to her Bel Air, Maryland home after going for a run.

Her body was discovered by a member of the public less than 24 hours after she vanished.

In a video shared on Facebook Wednesday, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler called Rachel a “victim of a violent homicide," and said a team of 10 investigators assigned to the case have worked to interview Rachel’s boyfriend and those in her inner circle.

Authorities have not yet named a suspect or disclosed Rachel’s manner of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

In the meantime, Rachel's family has asked for "space and time to grieve" her murder.