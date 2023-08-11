Detectives Investigating Maryland Hiker’s Murder Track Down 5 Witnesses Who May Have Seen Her on Trail - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Detectives Investigating Maryland Hiker’s Murder Track Down 5 Witnesses Who May Have Seen Her on Trail

The killing of Rachel Morin on the Pa and Pa Trail has rattled the community in Bel Air

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A body believed to be 37-year-old Rachel Morin was discovered near the Ma and Pa Trial in Bel Air, Maryland Sunday afternoon.Facebook

Detectives have interviewed five witnesses who may have seen the dead Maryland hiker, Rachel Morin, on a popular trail before she was murdered. 

On Friday, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced investigators made contact with a group of men and women seen walking with two dogs on the Ma and Pa Trail on Saturday evening, who may have spotted the 37-year-old mom of five in the moments leading up to her death.

“Detectives have been made aware of potential witnesses that may have observed Rachel Morin on the trail,” a Facebook post reads.

“These individuals were walking on the Ma and Pa trail from the Rt. 24 tunnel toward the split in the trail that leads to the Williams Street trailhead between 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm. These witnesses were described as either being 3 men, 2 women and 2 dogs OR 2 men, 3 women and 2 dogs.”

Read More
Rachel Morin, 37, was reported missing after she headed to a popular hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Rachel Morin, 37, was reported missing after she headed to a popular hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.Rachel Morin/Facebook

Morin was reported missing by her boyfriend Saturday night after she failed to return to her Bel Air, Maryland home after going for a run.

Her body was discovered by a member of the public less than 24 hours after she vanished.

In a video shared on Facebook Wednesday, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler called Rachel a “victim of a violent homicide," and said a team of 10 investigators assigned to the case have worked to interview Rachel’s boyfriend and those in her inner circle. 

Authorities have not yet named a suspect or disclosed Rachel’s manner of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

In the meantime, Rachel's family has asked for "space and time to grieve" her murder.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.