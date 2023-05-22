Deserted California Ghost Town Sold to Mysterious Buyer for Over $22 Million

Eagle Mountain, California, a deserted town in the desert, has been sold to a mysterious buyer for approximately $22.5 million, according to documents found on SFGATE. The town has been attracting tourists since 1983 and is known for its abandoned structures. The buyer, known as Ecology Mountain Holdings, purchased the land, which was once used as a backdrop for films and was best known for being the main location for Kaiser Steel.

The town's prosperity began to decline in the 1970s when the company saw staffing cuts and eventually closed in 1983. Most of the town's estimated 4,000 residents worked for the mining company.

It is unclear what Ecology Mountain Holdings plans to do with its purchase at this time. However, according to SFGATE, land in a town sharing roads with Eagle Mountain, Desert Center, was also recently purchased with "promises of renewal".

"We're going to develop a truck stop, gas station and hotel," said Balwinder S. Wraich, a trucking mogul who purchased acres of land in the town. "There's no food for 40 miles. My goal is to get something big in the next two years. It's going to help the community."