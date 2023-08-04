DeSantis vs. Newsom: A Peek Into an Alternate Campaign Universe

On the eve of former President Donald Trump’s third arraignment, his top primary opponent went on TV — not to denounce Trump, but to agree to a debate against someone who is not even running for president.

Welcome to the 2024 alternate campaign universe, where the face-off is between two Gen-X governors instead of a pair of current and former presidents who were born in the 1940s.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed to a debate invitation from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday night, with Fox News host Sean Hannity set to moderate. It’s not clear when the event will actually happen, although Newsom proposed dates in November.



“I’m game, let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where. We’ll do it,” DeSantis said on Fox News, playing up the red state versus blue state rivalry between him and Newsom.

At this point in the race, a Trump vs. Biden rematch feels close to inevitable. DeSantis is polling in distant second place in the Republican primary even though Trump is facing 78 criminal charges and may get indicted a fourth time. Meanwhile, the Democratic Newsom is not even in his party’s primary race, having pledged his support to President Joe Biden.

The off-the-books debate is in the works anyway, underscoring how a younger generation of White House hopefuls are positioning themselves in case Trump is felled by his legal troubles, or either of their parties’ standard-bearers exit the race for health or other reasons.

“They're definitely showing an alternative reality, and maybe a more desired confrontation between the two parties than the two old men, each with a lot of baggage, that the country really is tired of,” said Rob Stutzman, a Republican political strategist in California.

And voters do say they are tired of Trump and Biden. A recent The Messenger/Harris poll in July found that 65% of voters do not want Biden to run for a second term and 60% do not want Trump to run for president for a third time. That voter fatigue hasn’t impeded their strength in the primaries, though.

“We are on a collision course for Trump vs. Biden. And it's going to take a seismic event for that to change,” said Florida Republican Ford O’Connell, who served as a Trump campaign surrogate in 2020.

Still, O'Connell acknowledged that this cycle's presidential race is a bit of an "alternate universe type situation."

DeSantis and Newsom seem to be making sure they remain viable alternatives in case the inevitable doesn't happen.

Newsom has been a loyal Democratic soldier in recent months, but debating DeSantis positions him as an alternative presidential candidate in the event that Biden is not in the race. DeSantis even said the quiet part out loud when he agreed to the event: “Biden may not even be the nominee. You could have Gavin Newsom.”

Newsom’s team has kept Joe Biden’s campaign in the loop on his media appearances, according to sources familiar with the Biden campaign, including the debate on Fox News, and the campaign sees the appearance as part of their broader surrogate operation.

“Governor Newsom has been challenging DeSantis to debate for months and sent him a formal debate offer last week. November 8 or 10 - DeSantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games,” a Newsom spokesman said.

For his part, DeSantis seems as eager to debate as he is not eager to criticize Trump. His campaign told donors on Thursday that the Florida governor has already sent Hannity a proposal with preferred locations for the debate: Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina.



"Ron DeSantis is debating Gavin Newsom to highlight the choice facing American voters next year. The left wants America to follow the path of California's decline – Ron DeSantis wants to reignite the American Dream, restore sanity, and ensure our nation’s best days are ahead," the campaign told donors in an email, noting that it sees the Florida vs. California debate as already settled.

Sparring with Newsom could be an opportunity for DeSantis to wrestle some attention away from Trump, or at least step out of his shadow. Many of the Republicans running against the former president have lamented the way he sucks up all the oxygen in the room and dominates the headlines. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley didn’t even comment on Trump’s new indictment on Wednesday, explaining later that she’s sick of talking about him.

But that task is easier said than done: Virtually every television camera in the region was aimed at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on Thursday awaiting Trump’s arraignment in Washington, D.C. Even during DeSantis’s Fox News appearance to accept the debate invitation, Hannity closed the segment by asking him about Trump’s latest indictment.

Showcasing his debate chops against Newsom could jumpstart DeSantis’s “stagnant” campaign, said Republican admaker Chris Mottola, who is based in California. There’s more opportunity to shine in a one-on-one format compared to a multi-candidate debate where “you get two minutes every 20 minutes” to make a point.

“For DeSantis, it is a no-lose situation because right now he's got a stagnant campaign. So anything to showcase him or to help him break out is a good idea,” Mottola said. “This gives him a chance to be one-on-one with somebody that Republicans aren’t particularly crazy about. So if it flops, if it's a disaster, if he's awful, he hasn’t lost anything because he still has a stagnant campaign that can't break out.”

The question is whether voters will tune in, or if the East Coast versus West Coast feud between Newsom and DeSantis is a product of two political figures who are extremely online. DeSantis sent out a fundraising pitch on Thursday asking supporters to “choose your fighter,” complete with pixelated, video-game style illustrations of the two governors.

“Sure, a lot of this could just exist online, but where else do things exist?” Stutzman said, noting how fractured TV audiences have become. “There's just no one single place to find a large audiences anymore. And something like this will probably find one of the larger audiences of the campaign cycle.”

Dan Merica contributed to this report.