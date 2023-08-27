DeSantis Urges Floridians to Remain Vigilant in the Face of Idalia

As Florida braces for Tropical Storm Idalia to make landfall, Governor Ron DeSantis warned Floridians to remain attentive to the storm, even if they don’t live or work directly in the storm’s anticipated path.

“Anyone on this Gulf Coast, you should absolutely be very vigilant right now,” DeSantis said in a Sunday afternoon press conference.

“This stuff can change – we’ve had storms hit outside the cone,” the governor said, in reference to the projected path of Idalia.

The tropical storm formed over the Yucatan Peninsula, in the Caribbean, on Saturday, and is projected to strengthen into a hurricane in a matter of days. The storm will likely go directly through the Gulf of Mexico, which weather experts have likened to a "powder keg" helping to fuel possible destructive power.

On Saturday, the governor issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in 33 counties, in preparation for the storm.

“There is a risk of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas and the potential for isolated tornadic activity for the Florida Big Bend and portions of Florida's Gulf Coast,” the order warned Floridians.

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference, on Sunday, in advance of Tropical Storm Idalia. Ron DeSantis/Rumble

The state has mobilized 1,100 National Guardsmen and concentrated resources in two different staging areas, in order to give flexibility to respond wherever the storm hits, DeSantis told reporters on Sunday.

Kevin Guthrie, the executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, cautioned Floridians to stay informed about the specifics of Idalia.

“Every tropical storm, every hurricane is different. This is no exception,” he said, during the Sunday press conference.

“We cannot gauge our ability to withstand future hurricanes based on prior experiences.”

Guthrie advised Floridians to pay attention to local evacuation orders – especially as the storm could reach wind speeds of at least 90 miles per hour.

“You can evacuate by going tens of miles away, not hundreds,” he said.