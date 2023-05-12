DeSantis Signs Law Banning Credit Card Firearm Sales Tracking

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., signed a bill Friday that bans credit card companies from tracking the sales of firearms and ammunition.
“That law that’s now been signed protects Floridians against discrimination, protects you against things like social credit scores,” said DeSantis.
Any credit card company violating the law will be fined up to $10,000.
The bill passed the Republican-controlled state Senate 27-11 and advanced to DeSantis’ desk after the Republican-controlled Florida House voted in favor of it 83-32 on May 2. The Florida governor said the legislation is necessary because of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programs at companies.
“In reality, [ESG is] just a facade for using the private sector to enact a political left-wing agenda,” said DeSantis. “They want to go after things like domestic energy production, they want to go after second amendment rights, people involved in the firearm industry, and on and on down the line and that's being done without any voters actually weighing in on it.”
“We think things like doing social credit scores for Floridians is wrong,” DeSantis added. He said that credit decisions such as loans should be based entirely on credit history, not incorporating an "ideological litmus test" into the decision.
When the bill first appeared before the Senate, state Sen. Victor Torres, D-Orlando, pointed out that mass shootings are a regular occurrence in the United States. "And this state should be more aware as to the purchasing of guns and ammunition," he said.
