Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of bills Wednesday that includes blocking children from undergoing gender-affirming care.
The legislation also blocks children from using puberty blockers.
Adults who want the medications or surgeries will be required to give written consent after being informed about “the dangers and irreversible nature of these procedures.”
“Florida is proud to lead the way in standing up for our children,” said DeSantis said in a statement. “As the world goes mad, Florida represents a refuge of sanity and a citadel of normalcy.”
- Trump Blasts DeSantis’ Disney Feud, Says He Wanted to Show ‘What a Tough Guy He Is’
- Missouri to Ban Gender Affirming Health Care, Restrict Sports Play for Trans Minors
- Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Protecting Against ‘Biomedical Security State’ Into Law
- DeSantis Is Already a Presidential Candidate. He Just Hasn’t Said It.
- Inside DeSantis’ Plan to Outwork Trump in Iowa
Courts also will be given temporary emergency jurisdiction to step in and halt sex reassignment procedures for out-of-state children in Florida.
Patients will be able to sue for damages if they are injured or die after receiving sex reassignment surgeries or medications as minors.
The bills also block education on the topic in schools and ban minors from what is considered sexually explicit adult performances. Students will not have to declare their pronouns in school, and classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in pre-K through eighth grade is prohibited.
The legislation also requires schools and public buildings with a restroom facilities to designate areas based on "biological sex" or to provide one-person unisex facilities.
Prayers before high school athletic events also will be allowed under a new bill signed into law Wednesday.
State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani has been a vocal opponent of the legislation. She responded with a statement calling it “an extreme agenda that is fueled by disinformation, isolating already marginalized people.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross RoadNews
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews