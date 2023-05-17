Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of bills Wednesday that includes blocking children from undergoing gender-affirming care.

The legislation also blocks children from using puberty blockers.

Adults who want the medications or surgeries will be required to give written consent after being informed about “the dangers and irreversible nature of these procedures.”

“Florida is proud to lead the way in standing up for our children,” said DeSantis said in a statement. “As the world goes mad, Florida represents a refuge of sanity and a citadel of normalcy.”

Courts also will be given temporary emergency jurisdiction to step in and halt sex reassignment procedures for out-of-state children in Florida.

Patients will be able to sue for damages if they are injured or die after receiving sex reassignment surgeries or medications as minors.

The bills also block education on the topic in schools and ban minors from what is considered sexually explicit adult performances. Students will not have to declare their pronouns in school, and classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in pre-K through eighth grade is prohibited.

The legislation also requires schools and public buildings with a restroom facilities to designate areas based on "biological sex" or to provide one-person unisex facilities.

Prayers before high school athletic events also will be allowed under a new bill signed into law Wednesday.

State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani has been a vocal opponent of the legislation. She responded with a statement calling it “an extreme agenda that is fueled by disinformation, isolating already marginalized people.”