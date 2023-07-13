DeSantis Says Insurers Will Come Back to Florida After Hurricane Season

After Farmers Insurance announced it would be the latest home insurer to leave Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to have patience with the "challenging market."
He also referenced his legislative efforts, saying that "because we enacted those reforms, it is now more economical for companies to come in. I think they're going to wait through this hurricane season, and then I believe they're going to be willing to deploy more capital to Florida."
The governor's comments came during a radio interview on the "Howie Carr Show."
"So, knock on wood, we won't have a big storm this summer. Then I believe you're going to start to see companies see an advantage."
According to Florida Politics, DeSantis has made insurance one of the key issues of his campaign, claiming that he will not only increase options but also secure commitments from companies.
His comments, which promote his policies, follow criticism from Democrats earlier this week. They called the Republican-led insurance reforms a giveaway to insurance companies. The Democrats focused on the "$3 billion handout" that helped insurance companies and was aimed at increasing the likelihood of companies making policies with Florida homeowners.
"Knock on wood??? That's not how this works," Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said on Facebook. "Floridians need action on property insurance — not this."
As of this report, eight insurers have completely withdrawn from Florida due to the state's record-breaking temperatures and increased rainfall.
