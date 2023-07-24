DeSantis Says Enslaved Black People Learned Beneficial Skills

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that Black people benefitted from skills they learned while enslaved, a claim that will soon be included in the state’s education curriculum.

Florida’s Department of Education recently approved a new African-American studies curriculum for public school students which, among other things, teaches that slaves "developed skills" that could be used for "personal benefit" by Black people.

DeSantis stressed that he did not have direct involvement with the development of the new curriculum.

He also argued it was not politically motivated even as his administration has pushed to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory, which studies the role race played in United States history and its continuing effects in modern society.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn’s “Operation Top Nunn: Salute to Our Troops" fundraiser on July 15, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

DeSantis, referring to upcoming Black history teachings in Florida, noted in his comments Friday: “They're probably going to show that some of the folks [slaves] that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life."

DeSantis made the comment answering a reporter's question about the news teachings at news conference in South Carolina, where he was campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination.

The Republican governor didn't mention other issues related to slavery, such as the denial of freedom, forced labor, beatings, rapes and families torn apart so different members could be sold to different owners.

“The reality is, all of that is rooted in whatever is factual,” DeSantis emphasized, referring to the "benefits" of slavery.

“If you have any questions about it, just ask the Department of Education … these were scholars who put that together," he added.