DeSantis Runs into New Tech Glitch — This Time in Newsmax Interview
The Florida governor freezes up.
New Republican candidate for president Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can't seem to outrun technical issues as he tries to reach a constituency.
DeSantis was plagued by tech problems as he announced his candidacy Wednesday via Twitter. The Twitter Spaces audio only conversation with the social media platform's owner Elon Musk was largely silent for much of 21 minutes.
Then on Thursday during an interview on Newsmax the video feed cut out for seconds, freezing the governor's image, as the audio continued
- ‘Disaster’: Media Pundits React to DeSantis’ 2024 Twitter Announcement, Glitches and All
- EXCLUSIVE: Trump Interview Hits DeSantis, Abortion, New Media Blitz
- Newsmax Uses Wrong Mugshot to Identify Texas Outlet Mall Gunman
- DeSantis Makes First TV Appearance Since Announcing Bid Amid Glitches; Vows To Lead ‘The Great American Comeback’
The freeze occurred On The Balance as host Eric Bolling quizzed DeSantis about the NAACP's Florida "travel advisory" to people of color and the LGBTQ community because of the governor's hostile policies.
“This is such a stunt. It’s a typical political farce,” DeSantis can be heard saying, even though his face is frozen.
The video froze again less than a minute later when DeSantis said "these kids" are less safe in places like Chicago and Baltimore.
Fox News host Trey Gowdy quipped the previous night that "Fox News will not crash during this interview" — and it didn't.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News