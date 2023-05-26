DeSantis Runs into New Tech Glitch — This Time in Newsmax Interview

New Republican candidate for president Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can't seem to outrun technical issues as he tries to reach a constituency.

DeSantis was plagued by tech problems as he announced his candidacy Wednesday via Twitter. The Twitter Spaces audio only conversation with the social media platform's owner Elon Musk was largely silent for much of 21 minutes.

Then on Thursday during an interview on Newsmax the video feed cut out for seconds, freezing the governor's image, as the audio continued

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The freeze occurred On The Balance as host Eric Bolling quizzed DeSantis about the NAACP's Florida "travel advisory" to people of color and the LGBTQ community because of the governor's hostile policies.

“This is such a stunt. It’s a typical political farce,” DeSantis can be heard saying, even though his face is frozen.

The video froze again less than a minute later when DeSantis said "these kids" are less safe in places like Chicago and Baltimore.

Fox News host Trey Gowdy quipped the previous night that "Fox News will not crash during this interview" — and it didn't.