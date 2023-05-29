DeSantis Appointee to Disney Governing Board Quits a Few Months Into Job

Attorney Michael Sasso has resigned from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, just three months after accepting the gig.

Sasso's resignation was confirmed by the Orlando Sentinel, ClickOrlando, and Spectrum News 13.

Sasso was appointed to the board by presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis named Sasso and four others as board members after the Feb. 27 signing of new legislation that gives the state control of Walt Disney World's special taxing district.

Sasso could not be reached for comment.

It is unclear what prompted his decision to resign from the board.

His term was set to run through February 2027.

The move comes on the heels of the governor's appointment last Tuesday of Sasso's wife — Judge Meredith Sasso — to the state's Supreme Court.



