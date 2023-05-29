The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DeSantis Appointee to Disney Governing Board Quits a Few Months Into Job

    It was unclear Monday what prompted Michael Sasso' decision to resign from the board

    Chris Harris
    Attorney Michael Sasso has resigned from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, just three months after accepting the gig.

    Sasso's resignation was confirmed by the Orlando Sentinel, ClickOrlando, and Spectrum News 13.

    Sasso was appointed to the board by presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

    DeSantis named Sasso and four others as board members after the Feb. 27 signing of new legislation that gives the state control of Walt Disney World's special taxing district.

    Sasso could not be reached for comment.

    It is unclear what prompted his decision to resign from the board.

    His term was set to run through February 2027.

    The move comes on the heels of the governor's appointment last Tuesday of Sasso's wife — Judge Meredith Sasso — to the state's Supreme Court.

    Michael Sasso
    Sasso + Sasso, Attorneys at Law
