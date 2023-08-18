Deputy Who Moonlights in Computer Store Finds Child Porn on Customer’s Laptop

While at his second job, Sergeant Derek Bogenschutz of the Jay County Sheriff's Department came across child pornography on a customer's laptop.

The alarming discovery was made when 77-year-old Thomas Clutter brought in his device for an upgrade in March. Following this find, more computer equipment at Clutter's home was searched.

The Muncie Star Press reported that officials allegedly found thousands of images, with some being cartoons and others showing actual children, nude or involved in explicit acts with adults.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Clutter told investigators he collected child porn "for a kick.” He further noted that his collection dates back 20 years.

"Thomas further explained that he does not see a problem with viewing child pornography and does not think it is all that wrong," Sergeant Bogenschutz wrote in the court documents.

Earlier this year, Bogenschutz made another similar arrest, detaining a retired school administrator following tips. Both the administrator and Clutter have been charged in Jay Circuit Court with possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony that carries a potential six-year prison sentence.

The initial hearing for Clutter is set for Aug. 24.