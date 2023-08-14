Deputy Responding to a Domestic Dispute Found a Hungry Family — So He Bought Them Groceries

A sheriff's deputy in Denver went beyond his duties after responding to a domestic dispute that turned into a different matter.

According to WBTV, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Weiner bought groceries for the family, including a 71-year-old great-grandmother and two children she is raising.

“A lot of days it’s someone’s worst, worst day of their life,” Weiner told CNN. “I see a lot of suffering on the job. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of time to follow up because we’re [on] call to call to call to call.”

Weiner responded to the apartment where Vicki Green was on June 30 after she and her partner were arguing.

"She told me that the two boys went to bed hungry, and they woke up hungry as well," Weiner said.

Green alleged that her partner ate the food meant for the boys, which caused an argument between them.

”He ate these two last hot dogs in the house that were supposed to be for the boys — and made them just sit there and watch while he ate them," Weiner said. “As a father and as a parent and just as a good human being like that just felt so vengeful and so mean.”

A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw they were in need. Screenshot/ CBS Colorado

According to WBTV, while visiting the home, Weiner can be heard speaking to Green in the body cam footage, expressing his concern for the family’s lack of food.

"I'm real worried about your kids not having any food," he said.

Weiner and his partner decided to go to the grocery instead of their next call to help the family.

"I just knew there was something that I could do and I didn't want to leave having that feeling later, knowing that in that situation I could do more," he said.

Upon returning with bags of groceries, Green was overcome with emotion, video of her reacting to his good deed has been shared online.

"It was not just an obligation or a duty. I think he did it because he cared," she said. "He was a blessing. He was, I was not his, he was my blessing."