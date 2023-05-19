Deputy on Leave After K9 Dog Dies From ‘Heat-Related’ Injury

A sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave after the death of one of the office’s K9s that suffered a heat-related injury, according to WXOW.
The K9, known as Kolt, worked with the Monro County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. He was taken to a vet clinic on May 10, then transferred to an emergency animal hospital before he died on Monday, after several days of treatment for his injuries.
Investigations surrounding the death are ongoing, and the circumstances of the injury have not been disclosed, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office published by WRJC.
"We feel blessed by the service that Kolt provided to the Sheriff’s Office and communities throughout Monroe County,” the statement reads. “This situation has been very difficult for everyone and there is no doubt that this loss will have a lasting impact on Kolt’s handler and the Sheriff’s Office as a whole.”
- New K9 Jets Airline Allows Passengers to Travel with Their Pets
- Cocaine-Finding K9 Dog Sniffs Out Millions of Dollars Worth of Drugs Hidden in Boxes of Bananas
- Picasso Erased a Dog From an Early Painting and a Museum Just Found It
- Police Take Dog After Arresting Owner Who Filmed Officers in NYC
- Man Says He Saved 100 Dogs from Burning Building
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews