Deputy on Leave After K9 Dog Dies From ‘Heat-Related’ Injury

A sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave after the death of one of the office’s K9s that suffered a heat-related injury, according to WXOW.

The K9, known as Kolt, worked with the Monro County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. He was taken to a vet clinic on May 10, then transferred to an emergency animal hospital before he died on Monday, after several days of treatment for his injuries.

Investigations surrounding the death are ongoing, and the circumstances of the injury have not been disclosed, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office published by WRJC.

"We feel blessed by the service that Kolt provided to the Sheriff’s Office and communities throughout Monroe County,” the statement reads. “This situation has been very difficult for everyone and there is no doubt that this loss will have a lasting impact on Kolt’s handler and the Sheriff’s Office as a whole.”