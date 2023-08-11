Department of Education Grants Baylor University Religious Exemption to Title IX Sexual Harassment Law

Baylor University will not lose any federal funding if they neglect to respond to reports of sexual harassment on campus, thanks to a Title IX religious exemption granted by the U.S. Department of Education.

Catherine Lhamon, Assistant Secretary at the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education, granted the private Baptist Christian research university's exemption in a July 25 letter, viewed by The Messenger.

It seems to be the first time a university has requested a religious exemption protecting it from sexual harassment claims, and also the first time the Department of Education has granted such a request.

Enacted in 1972, Title IX is a civil rights law barring sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives federal funding. Under the language of the law, institutions that fail to respond to reports of on-campus "sex-based harassment, which encompasses sexual assault and other forms of sexual violence" will be stripped of any government funding.

Baylor, located in Waco, was granted the exemption "to the extent that they are inconsistent with the University's religious tenets." If unaddressed harassment happens at Baylor, particularly harassment against LGBTQI+ individuals, the new exemption keeps their federal funding well protected.

Baylor first requested the exemption in a May 1 letter seen by The Messenger, noting that four complaints which had been filed with the Office for Civil Rights "must be dismissed because the allegations directly implicate Baylor's religious exemption" from Title IX, which dates back to 1985.

"The University does not discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity or expression per se, but it does regulate conduct that is inconsistent with the religious values and beliefs that are integral to its Christian faith and mission," reads the letter requesting the exemption, written by Baylor's president, Dr. Linda Livingstone.

The Baylor University campus in Waco, Texas on Dec. 8, 2022 Andy Jacobsohn/AFP via Getty Images

"Since Baylor 'affirms the biblical understanding of sexuality as a gift from God' and requires 'purity in singleness and fidelity in marriage between a man and a woman as the biblical norm,' any asserted Title IX requirement that Baylor must allow sexual behavior outside of marital union between a man and a woman, or that contradicts the Baptist doctrine of marriage and the created distinction between men and women, is inconsistent with Baylor's religious tenets, and the University is exempt from such requirement."

The four complaints allege the school violated Title IX's Statement on Human Sexuality and Sexual Conduct Policy. One of the allegations claims the school failed to respond to students who were "subjected to harassment based on their sexual orientation and/or gender identity."

"Baylor welcomes and supports all its students and employees who agree to abide by its religious tenets, including those who identify as LGBTQI," reads Livingtone's letter. "Recognizing the complicated realities that many of these individuals experience as they navigate issues surrounding sexual orientation, gender identity, and religious doctrine, Baylor is committed to showing love and respect to each member of its campus community and 'welcom[ing] all students into a safe and supportive environment in which to discuss and learn about a variety of issues, including those of human sexuality.'"

The letter adds that "both Title IX and the U.S. Constitution protect Baylor from any complaint that would compel the University to act in a manner contrary to its deeply held religious beliefs."

The letter granting the exemption notes that any complaints against the school will be investigated to ensure they abide by the mandates set forth in Title IX.

Neither Baylor nor the Department of Education responded to requests for comment.