Denver Teen to be Tried as an Adult in ‘Heinous’ Killing of 14-Year-Old

A teenager in Denver accused of murdering a 14-year-old last year will stand trial as an adult and faces a first-degree murder charge, the Denver Gazette reported Thursday.
A Denver district court judge ruled that Diego Lopez, 17, must stand trial for the death of Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon as an adult due to the killing’s “heinous nature,” according to the Gazette.
Lopez’s attorneys had appealed to the district court judge after Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced last year that she would not charge Lopez as a minor.
Aragon’s body was found on Aug. 8, 2022, near a baseball field, stomped and stabbed with injuries that Denver police investigators said in an arrest affidavit were some of the most violent they had ever seen.
Lopez, who was 16 at the time, had met with Aragon that day to complete the sale of a handgun that Aragon owned, per reporting.
Lopez faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery with a weapon, possessing a firearm as a juvenile and using a weapon to commit a violent crime.
He is set to enter a plea in the case next month, according to the Gazette.
