Denver Residents Fearful of Possible Sniper After Condo Complex Targeted Multiple Times - The Messenger
Denver Residents Fearful of Possible Sniper After Condo Complex Targeted Multiple Times

Police have told residents to stay off their balconies at the upscale Beauvallon Condominiums

Tristan Balagtas
Police arrested a man for threatening an internet service repairman.Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images

Residents of an upscale Denver high-rise say they are on edge over the potential threat of a sniper targeting their community after several windows were shot out on two separate occasions. 

Speaking with Beauvallon Condominiums HOA Board President Lauren Shrensky, KDVR-TV reports the first shooting occurred on June 14.

“One [bullet] went fairly close to a woman who was sitting at her desk. It was very unnerving to be around that,” Shrensky told the station.

She said the second shooting happened earlier this month.

“July Fourth was the bigger one, which came from both sides of the building,” she said, per KDVR. “We had two people on the balcony and a shot comes right over their head through the glass above and obviously super crazy.”

Five windows have been shot out and since then, police have told residents to stay off their balconies at the Beauvallon Condominiums.

According to the outlet, video reportedly captured a person standing next to a Toyota Prius appearing to take aim and fire off a gun at the building on July 4.

Shrensky said they are unaware if the shootings are targeted.

The bullets used appear to be .22 caliber. She claimed other locations in Denver have also had their windows shot out.

The HOA has urged residents to stay vigilant.

KDVR reports police are investigating the shootings.

