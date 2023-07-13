Denver Police Officer Severely Injured During Nuggets Victory Parade Required Leg Amputation

A Denver police officer who was struck by a fire truck during the Nuggets NBA Championship victory parade last month was recently required to have his leg amputated.

According to CBS News, Denver SWAT officer Sgt. Justin Dodge is recovering following the operation to remove his left leg, after he reportedly stood on the passenger side of a fire truck carrying NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, guard Jamal Murray, and owners Stan and Josh Kroenke on June 15.

CBS reports a fire truck rolled up the back of Dodge’s leg and trapped him, during the parade.

Fellow officers rushed to his rescue.

The Denver Post reports Dodge underwent a below-the-knee amputation and skin grafting procedure.

He was released from the hospital Monday.

A statement issued by Dodge’s family and obtained by CBS read: "We cannot express how full our hearts are with the love, support, prayers, and concern that has been shown to our family."

“Despite how trying the last several weeks have been, it is only when we think about this outpouring of concern that we have been overtaken and overwhelmed with emotion and gratefulness. While a thank you is not sufficient to repay your kindness, thank you, nonetheless."

Denver police are investigating the cause of the crash.

A website has been set up to help defray Dodge’s medical costs.