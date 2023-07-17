Denver Names First Hiking Trail After Black Guide

The Denver Mountain Park system recently named a trail for a local Black hiker, guide and outdoorsman for the first time in Colorado’s history.
The 2.9-mile trail in O’Fallon Park, located southwest of Denver, was renamed for Winston K. Walker, who spent some 40 years guiding people on hikes throughout the Rocky Mountains and Colorado’s other natural spaces before his death in 2019.
Walker’s friends and fellow hikers pushed the Denver City Council to rename the park in his honor, arguing he was “the closest thing to Dr. Dolittle,” in the world, the Denver Gazette reported.
In addition to frequently leading and guiding hiking groups around the Denver area, Walker also helped launch the Beckwourth Club, which encourages Black residents in Colorado to hike and enjoy the state’s outdoor spaces.
Pam Jiner, one of Walker’s friends and fellow hikers, called it a responsibility to name a trailhead after Walker.
“To make sure that he is not forgotten,” Jiner said, according to a report by the Denver Gazette, “That these mountains know he was there.”
