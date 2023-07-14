Dentist Used Chemical Found in Visine to Fatally Poison His Wife Over 9 Days: Prosecutors

A Colorado dentist accused of poisoning his wife allegedly used a chemical found in Visine to kill her over the course of nine days.

James Craig of Aurora, Colo., has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife and the mother of his six children, Angela Craig, in March.

Craig has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

Angela and James Craig Facebook

According to CBS News, Arapahoe County Coroner Kelly Leal took the stand during Craig’s preliminary hearing Wednesday and testified Angela, 43, allegedly had deadly amounts of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline in her blood when she died, along with a non-lethal amount of arsenic.

Tetrahydrozoline is a key ingredient in Visine eye drops.

During testimony, Aurora Police Det. Bobbi Olson told the court Craig, 45, was allegedly lacing his wife’s protein shakes with the chemicals he allegedly purchased online and had sent to his dental office.

Olson also alleged internet searches conducted on Craig’s work computer that included, “How to make murder look like a heart attack?" "Is arsenic detectable in an autopsy?" and "How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human?" pointed to his alleged plot to murder, the outlet reports.

Olson accused Craig of having an extramarital affair with Texas-based orthodontist, Karin Cain, at the time of his wife’s death, and speculated a $3.4 million life insurance policy and a struggling dental practice also motivated the killing.

According to CBS, the defense argued Craig was a loving husband with a profitable dental business. The defense also questioned whether Craig purchased the deadly chemicals for himself, rather than his wife, pointing to Craig’s alleged past suicide attempts.

After the hearing, Angela’s brother Mark Pray told reporters, per CBS, "One of my favorite memories of Angela from this incident, anyway, is her walk of honor as they took her out to be a donor, as her heart was still beating, and that sweetheart of her's will go on to bless other people's lives.”

Citing the arrest warrant, KUSA-TV reports Angela went to the hospital three times in March, complaining of faintness and dizziness. She died March 15.

According to the outlet, Craig is being held on $10 million bond.

He will be arraigned Aug. 29.