Dementia-Addled Mafia Boss, 89, Believes He’s Warden of Prison Where He’s Locked Up

Once acting boss of one of New York’s “Five Families,” Victor "Little Vic" Orena now believes that he’s warden of the federal prison where he’s serving three life sentences and stricken with Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new report.

Orena, now 89, is decades removed from his days atop the Colombo crime family, when he oversaw the city’s last major Mafia war, which left a dozen wiseguys and an innocent teenager dead.

After a bid for compassionate release was rejected, an attorney for Orena argued last month for a re-sentencing hearing to present new evidence. As of Friday, online records still listed Orena as a resident of Massachusetts’ Federal Medical Center Devens, a prison that houses inmates in need of significant medical care.

A New York Times opinion piece on the treatment of prisoners with dementia offered new insight into Orena’s condition on Friday.

“I’m the boss,” Orena occasionally tells prison staff, according to writer Katie Engelhart. “I’m going to fire you.”

His demeanor reportedly vacillates from day to day, his awareness of his circumstances on a dime.

“This is a prison,” Orena reportedly said when asked whether he knew where he was.

But asked then whether he knew why he was there, Orena seemed to be at a loss, Engelhart wrote.

“I don’t remember,” he said with a frown. “I don’t know.”

In the Times opinion piece, Engelhart examines the penal system's handling of inmates with dementia — and whether its fair to punish people for crimes they can no longer remember.

Orena took over as acting boss of the Colombos in 1988 after the family's godfather, Carmine "the Snake" Persico, was sentenced to 100 years behind bars.

Former Colombo crime family acting boss Victor “Little Vic” Orena in a prison photo. Federal Bureau of Prisons

Persico later decreed that his son should be made permanent boss, but Orena had other plans.

What followed was the Third Colombo War, a blood-soaked stretch of infighting from November 1991 to October 1993 that stands decades later as New York’s last major mob war.

Twelve mobsters were killed during the civil war, as was 18-year-old Matteo Speranza, a worker at a mobbed-up bagel shop in Brooklyn who was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity.

After a trial held amid the war, Orena was convicted of all nine counts against him, taking him off the street like the elder Persico before him.

Orena’s lawyer, David Schoen, told The Messenger after last month’s hearing that his client seemed unaware of his surroundings during a conversation between the two.

When Schoen asked whether he wanted to attend the hearing, Orena responded that he "needed to get a reservation at a restaurant," the attorney said.