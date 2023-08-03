Delta Flight Pops Tire While Landing in Atlanta, 1 Person Injured - The Messenger
Delta Flight Pops Tire While Landing in Atlanta, 1 Person Injured

The roughly 190 passengers aboard the flight had to disembark via emergency slide

Eli Walsh
A Delta Airlines jets arrives at Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images

One person was injured aboard a Delta Air Lines flight Wednesday after one of the plane’s tires popped as it landed in Atlanta, according to an ABC News report.

A tire on the plane’s left main landing gear blew around 6 p.m. during a rough landing at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Roughly 190 passengers were aboard the flight, according to ABC News, and had to disembark from the plane via emergency slide.

Delta received a report of one injury among the plane’s passengers, ABC News reported, but no other information about the nature of the injury was available.

“We appreciate the efforts of our flight crew and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport first responders to manage through the safe landing of flight 1437 at our hub this afternoon," Delta said in a statement reported by ABC News. "We apologize to each for this experience — nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew."

