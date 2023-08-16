Delta Flight Devolves Into Chaos as It Sits on Georgia Tarmac for Hours with No Food or Functioning Bathrooms

Weather conditions last weekend forced three Atlanta-bound flights to divert to a Savannah airport, where at least one of those planes sat for hours on the tarmac as conditions in the cabin deteriorated.

Passengers on Flight 5062, originating in the Bahamas, were left without food, water, or functioning bathrooms after the one working lavatory flooded, WJCL 22 reported.



The flight reportedly stayed on the tarmac in Savannah for more than five hours. FAA regulations stipulate that airlines cannot hold passengers on board for longer than three hours.



The reason for the delay: despite its name, Savannah Hilton Head International Airport does not service international flights, and there were no customs for the passengers to go through, according to WJCL.



In a statement to the station, Delta said "limited accessibility of airport customs agents" kept the flight attendants from allowing passengers to deplane.



"Delta apologizes for the inconvenience to our customers, and we are reviewing the circumstances that led to the unfortunate cabin experience.”

A scene from the flooded lavatory. WJCL

Lizzy Phillips, traveling with her family, described the situation board, noting that because it was supposed to be a quick hop many people didn't have any food or other provisions with them. Making matters worse, the single lavatory that was working started to flood. Phillips said her child resorted to going to the bathroom in a bag.



“I can’t believe there isn’t a protocol for situations like this," Phillips said. I’ve never heard of it like this when so many things went wrong.”

Passengers were finally able to deplane after several hours when they were transported to Savannah's ports to go through customs there.



For the Phillips family, though, the ordeal didn't end there. When they arrived at the airport the following day for their rescheduled flight, they learned they'd be flying the same aircraft, according to WJCL. The bathroom still wasn't fixed, meaning the flight couldn't take off.



They opted to rent a car and make the drive home to Atlanta.

