Delta Passenger Subdued, Bloodied After He Allegedly Assaulted Flight Attendant - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Delta Passenger Subdued, Bloodied After He Allegedly Assaulted Flight Attendant

In a statement to The Messenger, an airline spokesperson confirmed an incident occurred, but not specifics

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A passenger onboard Delta flight 2432 was met by authorities Tuesday after a reportedly violent incident. James D. Morgan/Getty Images Asia Pacific

Passengers and crew members of a Delta Air Lines flight headed to New Orleans on Wednesday were forced to subdue a 39-year-old man accused of violently assaulting a flight attendant, authorities confirmed to The Messenger.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. local time on board Delta flight 2432 from Atlanta to New Orleans.

Nelson Montgomery allegedly assaulted a flight attendant by holding what was described as a shard of broken glass against her neck, another passenger on the flight told local news station FOX 8.

In a statement to The Messenger, a Delta spokesperson confirmed an incident did take place, but did not address specifics.

Read More

“Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard. Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers," the Delta statement read.

Capt. Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office told The Messenger that Montgomery "is believed to have injured himself using a sharp object. After doing so, he grabbed a flight attendant. She suffered two superficial lacerations from the sharp object and was later treated on scene."

"Montgomery was subdued by several passengers and held until deputies arrived at the aircraft to arrest him," Rivarde added.

Montgomery was receiving medical treatment for injuries prior to being booked on suspicion of aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery, Rivarde said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.