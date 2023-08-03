Passengers and crew members of a Delta Air Lines flight headed to New Orleans on Wednesday were forced to subdue a 39-year-old man accused of violently assaulting a flight attendant, authorities confirmed to The Messenger.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. local time on board Delta flight 2432 from Atlanta to New Orleans.
Nelson Montgomery allegedly assaulted a flight attendant by holding what was described as a shard of broken glass against her neck, another passenger on the flight told local news station FOX 8.
In a statement to The Messenger, a Delta spokesperson confirmed an incident did take place, but did not address specifics.
“Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard. Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers," the Delta statement read.
Capt. Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office told The Messenger that Montgomery "is believed to have injured himself using a sharp object. After doing so, he grabbed a flight attendant. She suffered two superficial lacerations from the sharp object and was later treated on scene."
"Montgomery was subdued by several passengers and held until deputies arrived at the aircraft to arrest him," Rivarde added.
Montgomery was receiving medical treatment for injuries prior to being booked on suspicion of aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery, Rivarde said.
