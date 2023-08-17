Defrocked Priest May Have ‘Groomed’ Other Girls Before Fleeing to Italy With Alabama Teen: Sheriff

The defrocked Catholic priest who fled to Italy with a teenage former student had an inappropriate relationship with at least one other girl, and may have "groomed" others, the Mobile County sheriff says.

Tips from the public have poured in since Alex Crow left the country July 24 with an 18-year-old former student at a Catholic high school where he used to volunteer.

“We’re told that there are more girls,” Sheriff Paul Burch tells The Messenger. “We’re talking with people.”

Burch says investigators are awaiting subpoenas with the details of text messages and phone calls between 30-year-old Crow and the teen, who has not been publicly named.

If the contents of the pair's phones—which they left behind—reveal that they were physically involved, Burch says Crow could face felony charges and a warrant for his arrest.

Crow was parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Parish and often spoke with students at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, where the teen recently graduated, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

About a year ago, the Archdiocese thought he developed an inappropriate relationship with another student, Burch said.

Valentine's Day letter Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

“A complaint was made to the archdiocese and he was ordered to stay away from that girl,” Burch previously told The Messenger. “And so then he, again, focused his attention on the one that he's with now.”

In the course of the investigation, investigators have learned Crow was also a chaperone on a school field trip earlier this summer, as well as writing at least one Valentine's Day love letter to the teen in which he declared they were married.



If the letter was written before June, the girl would have been 17 at the time.

Law enforcement searched for a marriage certificate, but have been unable to find anything.

The pair are now living together in an apartment in Rome, and she refused her parents' pleas to return home when they confronted the pair together.

It’s possible, Burch said, Crow could be charged with violating an Alabama law that makes it a crime for school employees or volunteers to engage in sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

“We’re at a holding point until we get all the phone records back,” Burch said and added, "It could be two weeks or six weeks from now."

Anyone with information about Alex Crow can call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.