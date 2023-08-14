Defrocked Priest Claimed He Married Teenage Former Student Before Fleeing to Italy With Her (Exclusive)
Alex Crow, 30, also said Jesus told him to leave the country with the 18-year-old
The defrocked Alabama priest who fled to Italy with a teenage former student told her that they were married in a Valentine's Day letter when the girl would have been only 17.
He also told her that "I still look at you and see a child" and promised to protect her "as a father."
In another letter, to his former roommate, Crow claimed that Jesus told him to leave the country with the girl.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released two letters that Alex Crow left before he fled the country with the teen on July 24, just weeks after the girl—who was a student at the school where Crow volunteered—turned 18.
- Defrocked Alabama Priest Found in Italy with Teen Girl, No Expected Criminal Charges
- Family Fears for 18-Year-Old Daughter After Priest Allegedly Abducted and Took Her to Italy
- Former New Mexico Priest Arrested with Federal Charges for Alleged Child Sex Abuse
- Sia Marries Dan Bernard in Private Wedding Ceremony in Italy
- Man Rails against Possible Short Sentence for Priest He Accuses of Molesting Him as a Boy
- Olympic Equestrian Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Teenage Horseback Riding Student
“Now, we are in love and we are married!” he wrote to the girl in a letter obtained by The Messenger. “I’ve never been in love before (and I’ve never been married, obviously!)”
Crow's letter to the teen is not dated, but if it was written around Valentine's Day, she would have been 17 years old. The teen, who has not been publicly identified, turned 18 in June, authorities said.
On July 24, Crow and the girl left for Italy without telling her parents. "They're devastated. They just want her home," Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch tells The Messenger.
He can't confirm whether Crow and the girl are legally married.
“We searched for marriage records around the area but couldn’t find anything," he says.
He notes that it’s a 30-minute drive to Mississippi and Florida from Mobile.
All three states allow teenagers under 18 to marry, but they require parental consent.
Burch tells The Messenger that authorities could potentially issue an arrest warrant for Crow based on an Alabama law that makes it a crime for school employees or volunteers to engage in sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.
In a second letter released by the sheriff's office, Crow attempted to explain to his former roommate why he left the country with the girl.
“Jesus has told me that He wants me to leave, therefore I am not going to return from this trip,” he wrote. “I do this with a heavy heart.”
Sheriff's deputies have issued subpoenas for information from Crow’s and the girl’s phone, which they left behind.
“We believe this started well before she turned 18,” Burch said.
If anyone has information, they can call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.
Read the full text of the love letter
Dear [redacted],
As I write this I’m still experiencing eye dilation, so I apologize if this is hard to read. I can barely read what I’m writing as I do this. Ha!
First things first: I love you, and I thank Jesus for you every day. You have made my life both astronomically more complicated and incredibly better at the same time. You are his gift to me.
Before we fell in love, I promised to always care for you and protect you, like a father. I still look at you and see a child, but in the best way imaginable. You are mine - no one else’s, and I will always be a father to you until I die.
Now, we are in love and we are married! I’ve never been in love before ( and I’ve never been married, obviously!), and I’ve never felt any of the feelings I have for you for anyone ever in my entire life. I promise that I will love you the absolute best I can, every single day.
I’m sorry I cannot give you a “normal” Valentines Day this year. I wanted to do nothing more than buy you flowers but for fear of scandal I couldn’t. I almost stole some from the Mary statue but there were too many people around. The chocolates were given to me by Miogron (ha).
She took a few before giving them to me hence the ones that are missing. I hope you like the others though!
I know you want to make out so I’ll bring this to a close. When we are together, with our family in Italy (!!!), we will have so many wonderful and normal Valentines Days, but for now: Happy Valentines Day.
You are the prettiest girl who has ever lived, and I will always tell you that. You are perfect, and precious and, besides Jesus, the most wonderful thing I’ve ever seen or held in my two hands.
I will always love you, [redacted]
Sincerely, Your Valentine and Husband!
Alex
PS: You’re cute
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- WATCH: Police Ticket 3-Year-Old Girl for Being Too CuteNews
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech