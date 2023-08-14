Defrocked Priest Claimed He Married Teenage Former Student Before Fleeing to Italy With Her (Exclusive)

The defrocked Alabama priest who fled to Italy with a teenage former student told her that they were married in a Valentine's Day letter when the girl would have been only 17.

He also told her that "I still look at you and see a child" and promised to protect her "as a father."

In another letter, to his former roommate, Crow claimed that Jesus told him to leave the country with the girl.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released two letters that Alex Crow left before he fled the country with the teen on July 24, just weeks after the girl—who was a student at the school where Crow volunteered—turned 18.

Valentine's Day letter Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

“Now, we are in love and we are married!” he wrote to the girl in a letter obtained by The Messenger. “I’ve never been in love before (and I’ve never been married, obviously!)”

Crow's letter to the teen is not dated, but if it was written around Valentine's Day, she would have been 17 years old. The teen, who has not been publicly identified, turned 18 in June, authorities said.

On July 24, Crow and the girl left for Italy without telling her parents. "They're devastated. They just want her home," Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch tells The Messenger.

He can't confirm whether Crow and the girl are legally married.

“We searched for marriage records around the area but couldn’t find anything," he says.

He notes that it’s a 30-minute drive to Mississippi and Florida from Mobile.

All three states allow teenagers under 18 to marry, but they require parental consent.

Burch tells The Messenger that authorities could potentially issue an arrest warrant for Crow based on an Alabama law that makes it a crime for school employees or volunteers to engage in sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

In a second letter released by the sheriff's office, Crow attempted to explain to his former roommate why he left the country with the girl.

“Jesus has told me that He wants me to leave, therefore I am not going to return from this trip,” he wrote. “I do this with a heavy heart.”

Letter to Joshua Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff's deputies have issued subpoenas for information from Crow’s and the girl’s phone, which they left behind.

“We believe this started well before she turned 18,” Burch said.

If anyone has information, they can call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.

