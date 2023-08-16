Defrocked Priest Chaperoned Alabama Teen on School Trip to Italy Before They Fled to Rome (Exclusive)
'Maybe they liked it when they were there and decided to go back,' the sheriff tells The Messenger
Weeks before a defrocked Catholic priest fled to Italy with an 18-year-old former student, the pair visited the country for a school trip, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch tells The Messenger.
“There was a school field trip there in June, and both of them were participants in that field trip, and he was a chaperone,” Burch says.
Alex Crow, 30, and the Alabama teen are now living together in an apartment in Rome after absconding there on July 24, according to authorities.
She has refused her parents' pleas to return home, and Crow said in a letter to the teen that he was in love with her and claimed that they are married.
The international incident sparked questions about why the school girl, who graduated from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in June, and the disgraced vicar had chosen Italy.
But then investigators learned about the trip, says Burch.
- Defrocked Priest May Have ‘Groomed’ Other Girls Before Fleeing to Italy With Alabama Teen: Sheriff
- Defrocked Priest Was ‘Exercising Control’ Over Alabama Teen When Her Parents Confronted Them in Italy, Sheriff Says (Exclusive)
- Defrocked Alabama Priest Found in Italy with Teen Girl, No Expected Criminal Charges
- Defrocked Priest Claimed He Married Teenage Former Student Before Fleeing to Italy With Her (Exclusive)
- Family Fears for 18-Year-Old Daughter After Priest Allegedly Abducted and Took Her to Italy
- What Giorgia Meloni’s election might mean for Rome and for Brussels — as Italy takes a hard right turn
“Maybe they liked it when they were there and decided to go back there, but I don't really know,” he says.
The exact date of the trip is not clear, but Burch says the teen turned 18 in June.
Crow volunteered at the teen's school as part of his work for the local parish, according to the National Catholic Reporter.
Burch says the local Roman Catholic Dioceses had received an earlier tip that Crow had an inappropriate relationship with a different student at the school and warned him to stay away from her.
Burch spoke to the teen on the phone at the time, but she refused to return home. He says Crow hovered next to her as she spoke with her family.
“She was very adamant that she didn't want to come home,” Burch says. “But again, Crow was sitting right there beside her the whole time.”
Her parents returned to Mobile without her and all they can do is wait.
Burch said his goal is to seek justice and bring the girl home to her parents, who remain devastated.
“You put some form of trust in these people who are leaders in a church. You're entrusting them with the safety of your child and then you find out that trust has been betrayed,” Burch says.
“They've been grooming your child for quite some time and then they take off to another country.”
Anyone with information about Alex Crow can call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.
