Defrocked Alabama Priest Found in Italy with Teen Girl, No Expected Criminal Charges
The young woman 'insisted that there was no intimate relationship'
A defrocked priest from Mobile, Alabama, has been located living in Italy with a teen girl who traveled with him.
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch confirmed that former Priest Alex Crow and the unnamed 18-year-old woman were found in Italy by one of her relatives.
"The young woman stated she went with him on her own free will," Burch said, per Fox10News. "It appeared that they were staying in separate bedrooms, and the young woman insisted that there was no intimate relationship."
The investigation remains open as the Mobile County Sheriff's Office is "still checking into a few matters," but Burch said there "does not appear to be any criminal charges."
Crow was ordained in June 2021 and most recently served as the Parochial Vicar at Corpus Christi Parish. On Wednesday, July 26, the Archdiocese released a statement declaring Crow had been stripped of his duties after he left the country with the young woman, according to AL.com.
"Fr. Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese," the statement read. "His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest."
