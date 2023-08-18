Definite 2 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home in Michigan on Sale for $1

Dubbed the "World's Cheapest Home" by the realtor tasked with selling it, a house in Pontiac, Michigan, was put on the market for a mere $1.

The two-bedroom home requires some serious repairs, but its low price tag has caught the internet's attention after it was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, an Instagram account dedicated to bizarre and noteworthy houses for sale. Now, listing agent Christopher Hubel from Good Company Realty in Royal Oak is fielding hundreds of inquiries globally.

“It’s kind of a wild tactic that I’ve wanted to try for a long, long time that is extremely effective and has proved that,” Hubel told The Messenger.

He said the low price was an intentional move to attract interest and maximize exposure to the listing.

"Our response has been incredible," Hubel said. "I've had calls from the United Kingdom, I’ve had calls from Asia, India, as well as every state in the United States.”

“The whole idea is if that essentially a property if you underprice it, it's always going to find its fair market value,” Hubel explained.

He expects, or hopes, the house will end up selling for around “the $40,000 to $50,000 mark,” but said he wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up exceeding that goal.

“Realistically creating excitement, creating bidding wars is how you get people to spend more money – having emotions involved when people are bidding against each other, people tend to spend more money that way,” Hubel said.

Hubel injected some of that excitement and playfulness in the house’s description on Zillow, which is full of cheeky commentary on the state of disrepair in the home.

“Let's talk about the unique features that make this place stand out—like the avant-garde 'floor hole' art installation conveniently located next to the furnace,” the description reads. “Who needs a traditional open-concept layout when you can have an open floor plan thanks to an authentic, unfiltered glimpse into the crawl space?”

"But wait, there's more!" the description continues. “The garden is a blank canvas waiting for your green thumb to work its magic. Imagine a garden so wild, even Mother Nature would raise an eyebrow. The overgrown shrubbery and exotic weeds lend an air of mystery, inviting local critters for an impromptu garden party.”

This isn’t the first time one of his listings has gone viral.

In 2019, Hubel staged a “sexy Santa” photo shoot in a condo he was selling, which stirred controversy online. He told The Messenger he dressed as Santa and hired an actress to dress as a “sexy Mrs. Claus” to "play the whole sex appeal card."

He also worked with the same seller as the $1 house to market a home with a 666 property address as though it was haunted.

“It’s kind of just like my M.O. when I get the chance and have a clever idea I generally run with it if the clients are cool with it,” he said.

He is accepting cash offers for the property until 10 a.m. Wednesday.