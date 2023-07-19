Defense Paints Tree of Life Gunman as Mentally Ill as Jury Considers Death Penalty

Attorneys for the anti-Semetic mass shooter who killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh opened their defense of him in the penalty phase of the trial Wednesday, calling an expert witness who testified about his history of mental illness and harsh upbringing.

The witness, clinical psychologist Katherine Porterfield, told jurors that she interviewed 17 people who knew convicted shooter Robert Bowers as a child and reviewed thousands of pages of documents related to his family history, local television reporter Bob Mayo reported.

Porterfield reportedly testified that Bowers had multiple “traumatic life events” that put him at increased risk for mental illness.

The psychologist showed jurors a slide that included information about Bowers' mother being “severely abused” by his father while she was pregnant with him, as well as a newspaper clip that said she had jumped from a window to escape a fire at their apartment, according to Mayo’s reporting.

In his childhood, Bowers was abused by both his parents, who each threatened to kill him, Porterfield reportedly testified.

The psychologist then presented a family tree of Bowers that showed numerous of his family members affected by mental illness and substance abuse issues, stretching back to his great-grandfather, according to the report.

His mother was also known as “sad kid” who cut herself and expressed feelings of worthlessness and despair, it was revealed in court. Her sister thought she might kill herself, Porterfield reportedly testified.

TOPSHOT – A woman stands at a memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27. – Mourners held an emotional vigil Sunday for victims of a fatal shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, an assault that saw a gunman […] Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Jurors convicted Bowers, 50, in June of 63 counts for the killing spree inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018.

Since the conviction, the capitol trial in federal court has moved into the so-called “penalty phase” during which jurors will decide to sentence him to the death penalty or to life in prison.

Prior to the defense case beginning today, prosecutors have called a parade of victims and family members of those slain to show the horror inflicted on the tight-knit Jewish community in the city.

On Tuesday, the son of a 97-year-old woman gunned down in the massacre testified he felt “paralyzed” by the shooting and his mother’s death.