Deer Linked to Spread of COVID Mutations, Health Officials Warn It Could Continue - The Messenger
News.
Deer Linked to Spread of COVID Mutations, Health Officials Warn It Could Continue

The government-backed study indicated the easy transmission between deer could create a "reservoir" of the virus

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
A new study linked white-tailed deer in the US to the spread of COVID mutations.Moelyn Photos/Getty Images

Researchers have discovered a link between deer and the spread of COVID to humans in what is being called a “unique public health risk,” according to a study published in the journal Nature.

The findings suggest that humans spread coronavirus to deer “at least” 109 times, causing 39 cases of local deer-to-deer transmission and three cases of deer then spreading it back to humans.

The research was led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health inspection services and indicated it was likely the virus spread among the animals and mutated before being passed back to humans.

“Deer regularly interact with humans and are commonly found in human environments — near our homes, pets, wastewater and trash,” Xiu-Feng Wan, director of the NextGen Center for Influenza and Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Missouri and an author of the new paper, said in a statement.

“The potential for SARS-CoV-2, or any zoonotic disease, to persist and evolve in wildlife populations can pose unique public health risks," Wan added.

The study collected 8,830 respiratory from free-ranging white-tailed deer across 26 states between November 2021 and April 2022. The “spillover” of strains from deer to humans draws concern from the researchers, who said in the study it “has the potential to undermine the effectiveness of the pre-existing immunity” from previous infections or vaccines.

White-tailed deer could be introduced to the virus through “exposures to contaminated environments and fomites," such as masks or human food waste, or through “direct interactions” with other infected animals, the study suggested.

The deer are also capable of passing the virus to other species, like skunks, red foxes and other rodents, through direct and indirect interactions.

The researchers warned that the “efficient” transmission of the virus between deer could “facilitate establishment of white-tailed deer as a reservoir” and present “continuous risks for zoonotic transmission back to people and to other animals.”

