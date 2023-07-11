Decapitated Man Found in Japanese Love Hotel - The Messenger
Decapitated Man Found in Japanese Love Hotel

The victim, identified by police as 62-year-old Hitoshi Ura from Hokkaido, was found dead on July 2

Monique Merrill
Red light illuminates a stairway in an area informally known as Love Hotel Hill on February 12, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. On July 2, 2023, a decapitated man was found dead in a love hotel in Sapporo, Japan.Carl Court/Getty Images

Police in Japan are searching for information after discovering a decapitated man's body in a love hotel in Susukino.

The victim, identified by police as 62-year-old Hitoshi Ura from Hokkaido, was found dead on July 2. Security cameras recorded Ura entering the love hotel with an unidentified guest, who was dressed in women's clothing and carrying a backpack and suitcase, according to Japan Times. Ura was found naked without clothes, personal belongings, or his head, which, police told the outlet, they believe was removed in an attempt to prevent identification of the victim.

Security footage captured the suspect who entered the room with Ura, leaving alone about three hours later. Detectives are on the hunt for more information. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a stab wound, and investigators said the head was removed post-mortem, according to The Asahi Shimbun. An employee found Ura in the bathroom the following day, leading police to believe the crime was committed there, the outlet reported.

On July 9, police questioned individuals in the area, asking if they had been near the hotel the week prior. The head detective at Sapporo Chuo Police Station, Daiki Kanamori, stated that the investigation is progressing, Asahi Shimbun reported.

"We are trying to gather as much information as possible in the hope it will lead to the arrest of the perpetrator," Kanamori said, as quoted by Asahi Shimbun.

Love hotels, which offer short stays often reserved by the hour, are typically used by couples seeking discrete places to meet for sexual encounters. Japan has nearly 5,000 such establishments, most of which do not require customer identification.

