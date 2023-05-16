Decapitated Head Found During Search for Missing Japanese Fisherman as Officials Fear Bear Attack

A decapitated human head was discovered in Japan during the search for a missing fisherman in Hakkaido.

Police believe Toshihiro Nishikawa, 54, may have been attacked by a bear while fishing at Lake Shumarinai in the town of Horokanai on May 14, according to Japan Today.

Nishikawa was reportedly taken by boat to a spot along the lake where he was dropped off to fish alone.

A person employed by the boat operator later saw a bear in the area with fishing waders "dangling from its mouth," according to Japan Today. The employee then tried to get in touch with the angler but was unsuccessful.

According to The Mainichi, Nishikawa's disappearance was reported to Shibetsu Police Station that day.

The town office launched a bear hunt on May 14, Japan Today reported.

According to the outlet, one member of the hunting group killed a bear on Monday, and they also found a human head during the search.

Police told the outlet they had not yet determined whether the human remains were connected to Nishikawa's disappearance.

The Hokkaido government didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

On May 13, Hokkaido issued a brown bear warning due to "the frequent appearances of brown bears," according to a translated tweet by the Hokkaido Government Office.

"If you are nearby," the office added in the advisory, "please be careful."