Debt-Ridden West Virginia College to Close Abruptly, Leaving Students in the Lurch

The move came after state officials revoked Alderson Broaddus University's ability to award degrees as of Dec. 31

Bruce Golding
Alderson Broaddus University, which recently, abruptly closed its doors.Google Maps

More than 600 West Virginia college students were cast loose just weeks before the start of fall classes when trustees of a tiny, cash-strapped university voted to abruptly close its doors.

The shuttering of Alderson Broaddus University was announced Monday, shortly after state officials stripped the private Baptist school of its ability to award degrees as of Dec. 31.

West Virginia's Higher Education Policy Commission acted in response to debts that included $775,000 in utility bills owed to the university's hometown of Phillipi, population 2,870.

The school, founded in 1932 as Alderson Broaddus College, paid $67,000 to avoid having the city shut off the utilities on Monday.

Last month, it was revealed that the U.S. Department of Agriculture had agreed to restructure a $27 million loan to increase the university's cash flow.

In 2017, Alderson Broaddus was placed on probation by the Higher Learning Commission, a Chicago-based accreditation agency, after defaulting on the repayment of more than $36 million in bonds.

The probation was lifted in 2019, but the school remained on notice from the commission to deal with its problems.

Sophomore Ashton Miller, one of 625 students, said Wednesday that he'd received only second-hand information about the situation.

“I’ve not been contacted by the school. I’ve not been contacted by my coach," said Miller, a member of the Battlers wrestling team.

"I haven’t heard anything from anyone. The school is not giving us any information, which is frustrating everybody," he added.

On Thursday, the WVMetroNews website reported that acting university President Andrea Bucklew sent students a memo saying the school "remains dedicated to helping students navigate their options during this difficult time."

University representatives also advised students who'd been planning to start classes on Aug. 21 to contact other colleges as soon as possible about transferring there, the site said.

Two nearby schools, West Virginia Wesleyan College and Davis & Elkins College, have publicly offered to expedite applications from Alderson Broaddus students.

With the Associated Press

