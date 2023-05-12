The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Debris from WWII Nazi Ship Washes Up on Texas Shore

    The SS Rio Grande was sunk by the U.S. nearly 80 years ago.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Courtesy / Eric Ehrlich

    Rubber debris that washed up on the shore of Mustang Island State Park in Texas was discovered to come from a Nazi cargo ship that was sunk by the U.S. in World War II.

    The rubber bale is believed to have once belonged to the SS Rio Grande. According to the Padre Island National Seashore, pieces of the Nazi blockade runner began showing up on beaches in Texas and Florida beaches in 2020.

    This is the second time that Park Ranger Eric Ehrlich has found rubber blocks on the shore. He told the Houston Chronicle that the first time he came across this sunken piece of history, he threw it away, assuming it was just trash that had ended up on shore.

    Eventually, Ehrlich was informed by the Mission Aransas Research Reserve that what he considered junk was likely part of a Nazi cargo ship that was sunk by U.S. ships off the coast of Brazil in 1944.

    Despite the historical significance of the debris, Ehrlich said he still plans on tossing it out, though it may take a while for the 200-pound bale to get cleared from the beach because the park is short-staffed at the moment.

    While Ehrlich has no interest in preserving the remains of this Nazi cargo ship, he told the Houston Chronicle that if anybody wants it, they're more than welcome to come pick it up.

    "If someone wants it for research or something, and they get to me before we get it in the dumpster, I'm happy to let them have it," Ehrlich said. "I have no use for it and it's kind of just taking up space on the beach."

