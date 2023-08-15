‘Death Wall’ Full of Threats Found in Home of Woman Accused of Poisoning Family with Mushrooms

A creepy "death wall" was reportedly photographed in the home of Erin Patterson, the Australian woman whose cooking allegedly resulted in the death of three individuals.

According to news.com.au, the exclusive photograph depicted a wall filled with satanic messages and images of tombstones, dead bodies, and multiple references to death.

The illustrations were described as childlike with messages including, "You don't have long to live,” “your dead from my sword, ” and others like “ME R.I.P.”

The photos were taken by a handyman last year, who wished to stay anonymous. He was allegedly called to the property by a real estate agent who requested him to paint over the wall for sale purposes.

The home was occupied by Patterson, her two children, and her ex-husband Simon, before their split.

Speaking to news.com.au, he said: “I’ve looked at it and gone, holy sh*t, what the hell’s going on here? I went, 'This is actually really scary for kids to do this inside the kitchen-dining room.' I didn’t think it was right, it looked scary. It just didn’t look right to me as a parent.”

“We started calling it the death wall,” he said. At least one image was dated August 1, 2021. According to the handyman, it took about six coats of paint to cover the drawings.

Images of the wall emerged days after Patterson provided Victoria Police a written statement claiming she was hurt by the allegations of people believing she was a murderess.

According to a copy of the statement obtained by ABC, Patterson said: "I am now wanting to clear up the record because I have become extremely stressed and overwhelmed by the deaths of my loved ones. I am hoping this statement might help in some way. I believe if people understood the background more, they would not be so quick to rush to judgment.”

Patterson was accused of serving poisonous mushrooms to her ex-husband Simon Patterson’s family, including his parents, Gail and Don, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson and her husband Ian, during a lunchtime meal on July 29.

The meal resulted in the death of Gail, Don, and Wilkinson. It left Ian hospitalized, and requires a kidney transplant, The Messenger reported.

As of this report, Erin has not been charged concerning the incident, and she denies intentionally poisoning her in-laws.