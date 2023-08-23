Death Valley Sees Record Rainfall After Being Known for Its Extreme Heat, Drought - The Messenger
Death Valley Sees Record Rainfall After Being Known for Its Extreme Heat, Drought

Its wettest day on record might not seem like much to others around the world

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
JWPlayer

It only took two inches of rain last weekend for Death Valley in California to experience a 100-year rainstorm. Thanks to remnants from Hurricane Hilary, one of the hottest places on Earth had rain of Biblical proportions — for its area, at least.

Death Valley received 2.20 inches of rain on Sunday from Hilary, which was a tropical storm by the time it passed. It surpassed the all-time, single-day recorded rainfall of 1.70 inches on Aug. 5, 2022, and it almost met Death Valley’s average annual rainfall of 2.24 inches.

Oh, it also cooled the place down by 18 degrees to 102.2 fahrenheit, in the shade.

Death Valley National Park, California, CA, USA
Death Valley National Park, California, CA, USAGetty Images

Weather records for Death Valley only go back until 1911, the National Weather Service in Las Vegas tweeted Monday.

The mountains of Death Valley National Park received even more rain from Hilary, with water rushing down the hills near Zabriskie Point.

Read More

Officials closed the park Monday and Tuesday as the California Highway Patrol searched for any people who may have been stranded.

"It is not known when the first sections of the park will reopen," the park wrote in a social media post. 

Park officials say Death Valley’s rain from Tropical Storm Hilary came in two waves, with about an inch on Sunday morning and another inch in the evening.

Death Valley is considered to be the driest place in North America.

