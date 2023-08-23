Death Valley Sees Record Rainfall After Being Known for Its Extreme Heat, Drought
Its wettest day on record might not seem like much to others around the world
It only took two inches of rain last weekend for Death Valley in California to experience a 100-year rainstorm. Thanks to remnants from Hurricane Hilary, one of the hottest places on Earth had rain of Biblical proportions — for its area, at least.
Death Valley received 2.20 inches of rain on Sunday from Hilary, which was a tropical storm by the time it passed. It surpassed the all-time, single-day recorded rainfall of 1.70 inches on Aug. 5, 2022, and it almost met Death Valley’s average annual rainfall of 2.24 inches.
Oh, it also cooled the place down by 18 degrees to 102.2 fahrenheit, in the shade.
Weather records for Death Valley only go back until 1911, the National Weather Service in Las Vegas tweeted Monday.
The mountains of Death Valley National Park received even more rain from Hilary, with water rushing down the hills near Zabriskie Point.
- Extreme Heat, Dying Ocean Currents: We May Not Live To See Climate’s ‘New Normal’
- Earth Could Hit Its Highest Temperature in Modern History in Death Valley This Weekend
- Extreme Heat Is Costing American Farmers
- Man Found Dead in Death Valley as Temps Hit 126
- Northeast Hit With Record Rainfall, Deadly Flooding in ‘1,000-Year Event’
- Europe’s record-shattering New Year’s Day heat shows we’ve underestimated the risk of extreme climate events
Officials closed the park Monday and Tuesday as the California Highway Patrol searched for any people who may have been stranded.
"It is not known when the first sections of the park will reopen," the park wrote in a social media post.
Park officials say Death Valley’s rain from Tropical Storm Hilary came in two waves, with about an inch on Sunday morning and another inch in the evening.
Death Valley is considered to be the driest place in North America.
