Death Toll Reaches 40 in Mediterranean Wildfires

Algeria charged 14 people with arson after wildfires killed 34

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
A Canadair firefighting plane sprays water during a fire in Dervenochoria, north-west of Athens, on July 19, 2023. Spyros BAKALIS / AFP/Getty Images

The death toll from wildfires plaguing the Mediterranean region rose to 40 overnight even as the blazes lost intensity in Greece and firefighters reported successes in hard-hit Algeria.

In Algeria, prosecutors said 14 people had been arrested for suspected arson in fires that killed 34 people in coastal residential areas east of the capital, Algiers. The interior ministry said that 80% of the wildfires had been placed under control. 

In Italy, three elderly people were reported dead from wildfires in Palermo, Sicily’s capital. Thousands were evacuated from advancing fires Tuesday in Palermo and Puglia. 

The Greek civil protection ministry warned of an "extreme danger" of fire in six of the country's 13 regions on Wednesday.

Read More

"Wildfires across Greece have abated but firefighters are still operating at different spots," a fire brigade official told Reuters.

Emergency crews were still fighting blazes on the island of Evia, where two Greek air force pilots were killed Tuesday when their Canadair CL-215 smashed into a hillside. 

A video shown on state broadcaster ERT showed the bright yellow aircraft releasing a load of water over a fire before its wingtip apparently snagged a tree branch. Moments later, the craft arced out of view into a small valley, and a fireball erupted.

“They offered their lives to save lives,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said of the pilots, Captain Christos Moulas, 34, and 2nd Lieutenant Periklis Stephanidis, 27. 

“They proved how hazardous their daily missions in extinguishing fires are.”

The charred remains of a 41-year-old shepherd, missing since Sunday, were found in a remote shack.

More than 20,000 people were evacuated from the island of Rhodes in recent days. In the coastal village of Gennadi, Dimitris Hajifotis looked at ash-covered stacks of plates in his burned-out restaurant and sighed. 

“My life now stopped,” he told Reuters. “Everything is taken by the fire.”

