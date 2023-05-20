The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    JWPlayer

    Alabama cannot execute a prisoner on death row for a 1997 murder because of the man's intellectual disability, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

    The decision by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals affirms a lower court ruling and effectively vacates the death sentence of Joseph Clifton Smith, 53. 

    "We hold that the district court did not clearly err in finding that Smith is intellectually disabled and, as a result, that his sentence violates the Eighth Amendment," the court wrote in the opinion. 

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in a statement said his office will ask the US Supreme Court to review the decision.

    Read More
    JOSEPH CLIFTON SMITH

    “Smith’s IQ scores have consistently placed his IQ above that of someone who is intellectually disabled. The Attorney General thinks his death sentence was both just and constitutional," the statement said.

    A US District Court judge in 2021 said that because of Smith's intellectual disability, he could not "constitutionally be executed."

    Smith's IQ scores ranged from 72 to 78 over his lifetime.

    The judge said Smith's “intellectual and adaptive functioning issues clearly arose before he was 18 years of age.” 

    Smith was convicted in 1998 of the murder of Durk Van Dam, whose body was found near his pickup truck in rural Mobile County. 

    The appeals court pointed out that Smith told authorities conflicting versions of the events - one that he watched Van Dam's murder and that he took part but did. not intend to kill Van Dam.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.