Alabama cannot execute a prisoner on death row for a 1997 murder because of the man's intellectual disability, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

The decision by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals affirms a lower court ruling and effectively vacates the death sentence of Joseph Clifton Smith, 53.

"We hold that the district court did not clearly err in finding that Smith is intellectually disabled and, as a result, that his sentence violates the Eighth Amendment," the court wrote in the opinion.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in a statement said his office will ask the US Supreme Court to review the decision.

“Smith’s IQ scores have consistently placed his IQ above that of someone who is intellectually disabled. The Attorney General thinks his death sentence was both just and constitutional," the statement said.

A US District Court judge in 2021 said that because of Smith's intellectual disability, he could not "constitutionally be executed."

Smith's IQ scores ranged from 72 to 78 over his lifetime.

The judge said Smith's “intellectual and adaptive functioning issues clearly arose before he was 18 years of age.”

Smith was convicted in 1998 of the murder of Durk Van Dam, whose body was found near his pickup truck in rural Mobile County.

The appeals court pointed out that Smith told authorities conflicting versions of the events - one that he watched Van Dam's murder and that he took part but did. not intend to kill Van Dam.