Death Row Inmate Files Last-Minute Appeal Less Than Two Days Before Lethal Injection
Though he’s appealing the execution, James Edward Barber said death doesn’t scare him
Alabama death row inmate James Edward Barber asked a federal appeals court this week to block Thursday’s scheduled execution by lethal injection.
Barber, 54, is at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, where his execution is scheduled during a 30-hour period that starts July 20. Though he’s appealing the execution, Barber said death doesn’t scare him.
His request stems from problematic injections carried out in the past, with difficulty setting IV lines into the veins.
Barber made his original plea two weeks ago and during the appeal, an attorney asked the inmate, “Are you afraid to die?” according to Al.com. Barber said he was going to "receive eternal life."
“God promised I would receive eternal life, so death is just a transition to me,” Barber said.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey postponed two executions in 2022, citing difficulties inserting an IV into the veins of the men. A third execution was carried out after a lengthy delay was botched, advocacy groups claim.
Barber’s attorney, Mara Klebaner, said that if last year was any indication, there could be “substantial harm” if Barber’s execution isn’t stayed.
"We’re able to see from what happened last year; we have a very strong chance of substantial harm,” Klebaner said.
Richard Anderson, assistant attorney general in Alabama, said the state will use a new IV team. He submitted documentation that insists the new team setting IV lines is appropriately licensed, and that it’s a “good faith” measure to correct problems that happened in the past.
Barber’s attorney said a new team doesn’t necessarily correct an old problem.
"It’s like picking up a different can of soda off the shelf from a factory that isn’t passing safety inspections," Klebaner said.
Barber was convicted and sentenced to death in 2004 for the 2001 killing of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps. Barber was a handyman who confessed to beating Epps to death with a claw hammer and then taking off with her purse. Jurors recommended the death sentence by an 11-1 vote and the judge imposed the sentence.
The state has until 6 a.m. Friday to begin the execution.
